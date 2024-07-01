Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reluctant to Forgive Prince Harry as Duke’s Behavior Caused Them 'an Awful Lot of Pain’
Prince Harry's relationship with Prince William and Kate Middleton's was impacted by his memoir, and the damage could be irreversible.
“Well, I think it is down to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to make the first move," Charles Rae told an outlet. “Whether or not it would be accepted by William and Catherine, I doubt very much it would be."
“There’s too much water which has gone under that bridge," he added. “After everything Harry and Meghan have done with the Oprah Winfrey interview, that Netflix show… [Harry’s book] Spare. The flamboyant curtsey by Meghan on the show as well."
In Harry's tell-all, the veteran painted the Prince of Wales as ill-tempered and threw jabs at his marriage in an episode of Harry & Meghan.
“There’s too much gone under the bridge now," Rae added of the brothers’ relationship. “If they’re going to make the move, I am not so sure William and Catherine would respond favorably."
“William’s got a lot more on his mind right now than repairing the troubles with his own brother," Rae noted. "He’s got his wife to look after and his three children."
While Harry is living in California, William is focused on Kate and King Charles' cancer battles.
“They are the most important things that are going on," Rae stated. “Any rift in any family is very, very sad. They’re doing it in the full glare of publicity and that’s obviously ten times worse than you falling out with your brother or sister."
“But Harry’s caused an awful lot of pain to various members of the royal family, his father, his brother, his sister-in-law," Rae noted.
Aside from Harry's book, Rae speculated that the Duchess of Sussex is preventing the group from mending things.
“I don’t think it’s ever going to happen, and I suspect one of the driving forces in not making it happen is Meghan herself," he shared. “I’m not trying to blame her for everything."
“I don’t blame her for everything but I don’t think things she is doing help matters," Rae concluded.
OK! previously reported Phil Dampier claimed Kate and William aren't keeping Harry updated on Kate's health.
"There’s no way that The King or Prince William would share details of the cancer treatment with Harry," Dampier told an outlet. "They simply don’t trust him and would fear that anything they told him about Charles or Catherine would end up in the public domain, either in the press or on a podcast or social media."
"We all know how bad relations have got in the last couple of years, and I’m afraid it’s going to take a very long time before there’s any chance of a reconciliation," the expert added. "If Harry feels left out and sidelined, I’m afraid that’s his own fault. Harry might be heartbroken not to hear from his family, but he only has himself to blame."
Kate is undergoing chemotherapy, and she is taking on a reduced workload to focus on her recovery.
"William’s main priority is to protect Catherine from any stress or upset and the King is also not in the mood to put himself through some kind of emotional roller coaster with an unpredictable Harry," Dampier shared. "I’d like to think that at some point the penny has dropped with Harry and he realizes that he has permanently damaged his relationship with his blood family, but I wouldn’t bet on it."
"It’s very sad because Harry was once so popular and the King is not seeing his grandchildren," he continued.
