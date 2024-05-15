Prince Harry 'Follows Behind His Wife' Meghan Markle at LAX as the Duchess 'Takes Care of Business'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back in California, as the duo were seen at LAX being taken to the airport's "Private Suites" facility.
According to body Language expert Judi James, she thinks the Duchess of Sussex took charge while exiting their aircraft.
"Harry looks as he now follows behind his wife carrying a travel bag in one hand and a portfolio bag in the other. The flight was clearly a long one and the royal stardust seems in need of a re-boot here," James told an outlet.
"Harry’s shoulders look slumped and he walks alone, wearing what looks like a mouth clamp gesture. Meghan looks much more like the one taking care of business," the writer continued. "In Nigeria the couple were perma-linked, walking hand in hand and side by side but here she strides off ahead to climb into the car while Harry packs his bag in the boot, with her phone held aloft as though taking a call."
The Sussexes' time in Nigeria was their first international tour since leaving the royal fold, and Jennie Bond thinks the trip was the couple's way of enjoying royal status without being working members of The Firm.
"The King and Prince William are firmly of the belief that you are either in or out of the working royals," Bond told an outlet. "This seems to be a rather strange halfway house. I think both the King and the Prince, and indeed the government will want it to be made clear that Harry is not representing either the royal family or Britain on this trip."
The British High Commissioner to Nigeria Richard Montgomery confirmed in a statement that the Archewell founders weren't representing the U.K. while in West Africa.
"It's great that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are visiting Nigeria, which I understand is at the invitation of Defence Headquarters. But they are visiting in a private capacity, not an official one," Montgomery explained.
Despite James' analysis of the Sussexes' behavior, Meghan and Harry gushed over their new lives in California and what it's like to hang out with their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
"We’re just doing great. And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy," Meghan told an outlet.
"You know what Africa means to me over the years. It is a very, very special place, and to be able to include Nigeria now [in the Invictus Games], I’m very happy," Harry noted. "That experience of knowing what life, post-injury, is like gives people so much hope. And hope, hope, hope is a huge part of this."
