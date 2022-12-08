Prince Harry Admits Wearing Nazi Uniform Was ‘One Of The Biggest Mistakes' Of His Life: 'I Felt So Ashamed'

"I felt so ashamed afterwards. All I wanted to do was make it right,” Harry continued of his disrespectful decision to dress in antisemitic clothing.

PRINCE HARRY UNDERSTANDS PEOPLE WON'T 'AGREE' WITH HIM FOR LEAVING ROYAL LIFE BEHIND: 'I HAD TO PROTECT MY FAMILY'

Harry, who was 20 years old at the time, arrived at a birthday party in London dressed head to toe as a Nazi soldier. He even payed attention to detail and donned an offensive swastika armband.