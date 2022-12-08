Prince Harry Admits Wearing Nazi Uniform Was ‘One Of The Biggest Mistakes' Of His Life: 'I Felt So Ashamed'
Prince Harry is dishing out his dirty laundry.
The Duke of Sussex confessed that wearing a Nazi uniform in 2005 was "probably one of the biggest mistakes of my life" during the third episode of he and his wife Meghan Markle's bombshell Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.
"I felt so ashamed afterwards. All I wanted to do was make it right,” Harry continued of his disrespectful decision to dress in antisemitic clothing.
Harry, who was 20 years old at the time, arrived at a birthday party in London dressed head to toe as a Nazi soldier. He even payed attention to detail and donned an offensive swastika armband.
The event consisted of 250 guests, and it wasn't long before the entire world received word of his Hitler-approved wardrobe choices.
At the time, Harry later apologized for his actions, stating he was “very sorry if I caused any offense or embarrassment to anyone," adding, "It was a poor choice of costume and I apologize.”
After making the regretful costume choice and receiving a ton of backlash, his father, King Charles III — who was the Prince of Wales at the time — ordered his ignorant son to learn from his mistakes and better educate himself on the horrors the Nazi uniform stands for.
"We sat down and spoke to the chief rabbi in London which had a profound impact on me. I went to Berlin and spoke to a Holocaust survivor. I could’ve just ignored it and probably made the same mistakes in my life over and over again in my life, but I learnt from that,” Harry explained of his remorse during the Thursday, December 8, Netflix docuseries release.
Harry additionally addressed the ongoing domino effect of "unconscious bias" within the royal family and blamed it as the cause of some of his poor life choices.
“In this family, sometimes you’re part of the problem rather than part of the solution,” Harry confessed. “There is a huge level of unconscious bias… It’s actually no one’s fault, but once it’s been pointed out or identified within yourself, you then need to make it right."
“It’s education, it’s awareness. And it’s a constant work in progress for everybody, including me,” the estranged royal concluded.