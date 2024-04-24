'History Will Repeat Itself': Meghan Markle Is 'Terrified' Her Kids Will Have a 'Dysfunctional' Relationship With Their Cousins
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are raising their children in the U.S., and an insider believes the Duchess of Sussex is worried Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will grow up without being close to the royal family.
"She [Meghan Markle] is also really worried that her children will have no real relationship of any kind with their cousins George, Charlotte and Louis," Tom Quinn told an outlet.
"Meghan loves the idea of having a big happy family and hates it when people describe her childhood and her family as dysfunctional. She's terrified history is going to repeat itself," he added.
An insider told Quinn that the Suits star wants her little ones to know the Windsors despite their ongoing feud.
"A friend of the couple — one of Meghan's few aristocratic friends from her time in the U.K. — told me Meghan does miss some aspects of life in the U.K and worries that her children will blame her if they never get to see their cousins and feel as adults that they have been deprived of what might have been a fun and meaningful existence in the U.K. as working royals," Quinn continued.
Aside from Lilibet and Archie being raised in California, the Sussexes are rumored to want to keep their kids out of the spotlight. OK! previously reported an anonymous source claimed the tots won't be featured in Harry's upcoming polo series or Meghan's cooking program.
“Harry and Meghan have not always agreed on how much they should expose their children to the media but, in this case, Harry has clearly won," the insider told an outlet.
Although Harry's polo documentary hasn't been released, Lady Victoria Hervey predicted it would be another business failure.
"When their last documentary came, they signed a series of four or five and they were supposed to be doing one together, originally a sort of a holistic type of book to go with a show. So, I don't know, maybe she's a good cook," Hervey told GB News.
"Let's see. But I think Harry's polo life, I can see people being interested in that bird's eye view, but it's not like it's a sport that is so universal that a lot of people play," she continued. "It is not very relatable to a lot of people. It is possibly to his little group, but there's not that many people that play polo if you compare it to other sports."
Shortly after Netflix announced Archewell Studio's next release, Critics took to X to complain about the project.
"Nothing is funnier than Prince Harry & Meghan Markle signing a deal with Netflix nearly 4 years ago and just now announcing random shows of Meghan's 'cooking' and Harry's love of polo," one person wrote on the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Just tell us you don't know what to do with them and their ever-changing job titles."
"Just as Heart of Invictus flopped, this too shall fail," another added.
"Who's your audience? A small group in the small group of the one-percenters?" one critic questioned.
