Prince Harry's 'Heart Is Not in the TV Stuff' After Months of Being Ridiculed in Hollywood

When the Sussexes first moved to the U.S., they publicly complained about the royal family, but producing multiple tell-all projects might have hurt their trajectory in America.

"Then we have got the solo engagements, so they are experimenting," Fitzwilliams noted of their recent solo outings. "The Sussexes need to keep their profile as they can't attack the royal family at the moment, so now they have to think up new devices."

"There is no question that when it comes to Invictus and the personal touch, this does work, it definitely works with Harry," he added. "Clearly, they are finding that going solo works well at the moment."