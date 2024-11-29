Prince Harry's 'Heart Is Not in the TV Stuff' After Months of Being Ridiculed in Hollywood
Prince Harry is getting ready for the release of his new series, POLO, but royal experts hinted at the duke giving up on being in the entertainment industry after struggling to establish himself in Hollywood.
“Harry's heart is not in the TV stuff — anyone can see that," editor Richard Eden told GB News.
“If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are prepared to give up their private work and return to royal life, they would be welcomed back,” Eden claimed one courtier told him. "Certainly, as long as King Charles is monarch. Prince William is unlikely to be as forgiving as his father.”
In recent months, Harry and Meghan Markle have been making solo appearances, and royal watchers continue to wonder if the duo is attempting to develop individual brands. OK! previously reported if Meghan decides to skip the 2025 Invictus Games, it would be seen as the Sussexes making a statement.
"I can say with absolute certainty that they will be there as a couple," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News. "They have a history of being there together and if she did not, it would indicate some form of separation."
In 2023, the Sussexes were branded as "grifters" and a "flop," but their recent outings could be their attempt at rehabilitating their public image.
"This is obviously a new tactic. As in every brand the Sussexes want to promote their brand as best as they can," Fitzwilliams explained. "They have tried something that has worked with the so-called royal tours of Nigeria and Colombia."
When the Sussexes first moved to the U.S., they publicly complained about the royal family, but producing multiple tell-all projects might have hurt their trajectory in America.
"Then we have got the solo engagements, so they are experimenting," Fitzwilliams noted of their recent solo outings. "The Sussexes need to keep their profile as they can't attack the royal family at the moment, so now they have to think up new devices."
"There is no question that when it comes to Invictus and the personal touch, this does work, it definitely works with Harry," he added. "Clearly, they are finding that going solo works well at the moment."
Currently, Meghan is developing her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard while Harry prioritizes his remaining patronages.
"I think Meghan is genuinely doing a lot of work in the background for this Netflix project and American Riviera Orchard," Phil Dampier said. "She probably wants a bit of a hiatus so that she can launch that. As for Harry, obviously he's been back and forth with a few charities."
"They do seem to be going their separate ways. There's no evidence that they're splitting up at the moment personally," the journalist continued. "I think we all have our doubts whether the marriage will last 10, 20, 30 years."
Before moving to California in 2020, Harry was often praised for his commitment to service.
“He wants to remind us that was who he was before Megxit, before the drama," editor Charlotte Griffiths shared of him traveling the world as of late. "I think leaving Meghan out of it is possibly something they have decided together, because they don’t want the king of hysteria that happens when they’re together."
“Harry really wants to remind people, ‘This was me before, I was a good guy and I was really food with children,'" she noted.