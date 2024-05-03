Prince Harry 'Will Not Reconcile' With Prince William During His Upcoming U.K. Trip

"I think it will be a key moment because we will see whether the King will receive his son, and I think he will," Michael Cole told GB News. "I think there's a good possibility that he will be in town. The King has other duties."

"He has always made it clear that his door remains open to his youngest son, the prodigal is always welcome at home," Cole continued. "Of course, he has to be contrite, and he has to ask for forgiveness beforehand. But the King will do that. What, of course, will not happen is that there will be any reconciliation with his older brother, William."