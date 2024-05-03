Prince Harry 'Will Not Reconcile' With Prince William During His Upcoming U.K. Trip
Prince Harry will travel to the U.K. for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, but royal experts believe the Duke of Sussex won't visit his brother, Prince William, while he's in his homeland.
"I think it will be a key moment because we will see whether the King will receive his son, and I think he will," Michael Cole told GB News. "I think there's a good possibility that he will be in town. The King has other duties."
"He has always made it clear that his door remains open to his youngest son, the prodigal is always welcome at home," Cole continued. "Of course, he has to be contrite, and he has to ask for forgiveness beforehand. But the King will do that. What, of course, will not happen is that there will be any reconciliation with his older brother, William."
After leaving the royal fold in 2020, Harry and Meghan Markle went on to complain about the Windsors and painted William and Kate Middleton in a negative light.
"This is because Harry and his wife Meghan have not taken it upon themselves to withdraw the unkind, cruel and entirely bogus allegations that they've made, particularly against the Princess of Wales who is now undergoing treatment for cancer," Cole explained.
"You would have thought that they might have done that, but they haven't done it," he added. "The possibility of Harry becoming reconciled with his brother, I would say, is between slim and nil and I would opt for nil."
Harry will deliver a speech on May 8 at St. Paul's Cathedral, but Meghan will skip the gathering. OK! previously reported a royal editor believes the Duchess of Sussex isn't interested in spending time in the U.K.
"She will be in Montecito, prepping her outfits and getting ready for the tour, but she didn't join him for the bit that really mattered," Charlotte Griffiths told GB News.
"If she was to come to the U.K., it would be really difficult. It would bring up terrible memories of the past for her and awkward moments when she was in various churches and things," the editor noted.
American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield hinted at the Suits star's low approval rating preventing her from visiting England.
"Meghan tells friends that she does not feel welcome or comfortable in the U.K.," Schofield told an outlet. "I know that their popularity has seen a severe decline in Britain, but I also know that Meghan would be treated with kindness if she opted to attend."
"I am surprised that Meghan would not want to appear alongside Prince Harry to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games," she stated.
Although Meghan won't be in London with her husband, the couple will reunite in Nigeria to promote the Invictus Games in the West African nation.
“The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has expressed its honor and delight for the acceptance of the Duke of Sussex, His Royal Highness, Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan to visit Nigeria in May, 2024," the Nigerian Defence Headquarters said in a statement.
Harry has been a vocal advocate for veterans after serving in the armed forces for a decade, and the pair will meet with Nigerian soldiers to expand the sporting event's reach even further.
“During their stay in the country, they will be meeting with service members and will be hosted to arrays of cultural activities," the blurb continued. “It would be recalled that Prince Harry, the Duke of Duchess founded the Invictus games, an international multi-sporting event which offers recovery pathway for international wounded, injured and sick service men and women. It also gives soldiers awareness and recognition in society to support their path in rehabilitation."