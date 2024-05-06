Queen Camilla 'Will Not Allow' Prince Harry to 'Talk Alone' With King Charles as His Majesty Focuses on Cancer Treatment
Queen Camilla continues to support King Charles as he juggles royal duties amid his ongoing battle with cancer, especially now that Prince Harry will be back in the U.K. in May.
“Queen Camilla will not let Harry talk alone to his father," expert Angela Levin told GB News. “He can’t be trusted. I think King Charles is vulnerable. He might say something about his health.”
“Nobody really wants to see him," Levin added. “King Charles will, because he’s his father, and fathers love their children even if they go off and behave badly."
When Charles announced his diagnosis, Harry rushed to London to see his father, but it was only a 24-hour trip.
“I can’t see how it can happen in the time he’s here. Last time he was here very quickly and was rushed out," the author explained. “Some people say he saw his father for 20 minutes, some say half an hour."
While Harry is in the U.K., he will deliver a speech celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, but neither Meghan Markle nor the senior members of the royal family will be in attendance.
“This time it’s going to be particularly awkward because the service at St Paul’s Cathedral is going to finish at 6 p.m., which is exactly the time that the first garden party of the year, which King Charles is going to, also finishes at 6 p.m.," Levin noted.
“You can imagine Charles is vulnerable because he will go around shaking hands with goodness knows how many people who are coming," she continued.
Despite Charles' lack of an RSVP, commentator Michael Cole thinks he's open to reconciling with his son.
"It's good news for the King. The doctors are happy with the way the treatment is going, and he's returning to more public-facing duties, which I know is what he wants to do," Cole told GB News. "Of course, there is the Harry problem. He's coming next week for the 10th-anniversary service of Thanksgiving at Saint Paul's Cathedral."
"I think it will be a key moment because we will see whether the King will receive his son," he noted.
Shortly after Charles announced he has cancer, Harry told Good Morning America in February that he had "more trips planned," but it has yet to be confirmed if the duo will reunite.
"I think he will see him. I think there's a good possibility that he will be in town. The King has other duties," Cole continued. "And he has always made it clear that his door remains open to his youngest son."
"The prodigal is always welcome at home," he explained. "Of course, he has to be contrite, and he has to ask for forgiveness beforehand, but the King will do that."