King Charles' 'Door Remains Open' to Prince Harry Despite Years of Tension
Prince Harry's relationship with King Charles and Prince William was impacted by his "Megxit" scandal, but experts think His Majesty is willing to spend time with the Duke of Sussex during his upcoming U.K. trip.
"It's good news for the King. The doctors are happy with the way the treatment is going, and he's returning to more public-facing duties, which I know is what he wants to do," Michael Cole told GB News. "Of course, there is the Harry problem. He's coming next week for the 10th-anniversary service of Thanksgiving at Saint Paul's Cathedral."
"I think it will be a key moment because we will see whether the King will receive his son," he added.
Harry is traveling to London to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, but Cole thinks the veteran will make time for his dad.
"I think he will see him. I think there's a good possibility that he will be in town. The King has other duties," Cole continued. "And he has always made it clear that his door remains open to his youngest son."
"The prodigal is always welcome at home," he explained. "Of course, he has to be contrite, and he has to ask for forgiveness beforehand, but the King will do that."
- Prince Harry 'Will Not Reconcile' With Prince William During His Upcoming U.K. Trip
- Palace Peril: Kate Middleton and Prince William's Royal Snub Leaves Prince Harry Out in the Cold Amid Future Queen's Health Crisis
- Queen Camilla Is 'Trying to Hold King Charles Back' as His Majesty Juggles Cancer Treatments and Public Duties
Although Charles is open to mending things with Harry, Cole thinks Prince William isn't ready to meet with his brother anytime soon.
"What, of course, will not happen, is that there will be any reconciliation with his older brother, William," Cole speculated. "Harry and his wife, Meghan, have not taken any pains to withdraw the unkind, cruel and entirely bogus allegations that they've made, particularly against the Princess of Wales now undergoing her own treatment for cancer."
"You would have thought that they might have done that, but they haven't done it," he added.
OK! previously reported an insider claimed Harry wants to see Charles due to his recent cancer diagnosis.
"Harry's priority when he comes to England is to see his dad. He is pretty focused on this," a source told an outlet. "It will be his first port of call when he comes off the plane, to try and spend as much time with King Charles so that they can build bridges and enjoy each other's company like before."
"Harry knows it will be awkward, but it's a time to put pride and differences to one side," he continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"He is coming over for his charity work, which is so important to him so he will juggle his schedule accordingly, but seeing his dad will come first," the insider explained. "He wants the family to get back to the way they were and is going to be making extra effort with his brother Wills too, as difficult as it may be."
Aside from Charles, Kate Middleton revealed she is undergoing "preventative chemotherapy," and the duke would want to check on his sister-in-law.
"Now, more than ever, with Kate's cancer diagnosis too, Harry wants them to know he is there for them," they added.