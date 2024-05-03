King Charles' 'Door Remains Open' to Prince Harry Despite Years of Tension

Harry is traveling to London to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, but Cole thinks the veteran will make time for his dad.

"I think he will see him. I think there's a good possibility that he will be in town. The King has other duties," Cole continued. "And he has always made it clear that his door remains open to his youngest son."

"The prodigal is always welcome at home," he explained. "Of course, he has to be contrite, and he has to ask for forgiveness beforehand, but the King will do that."