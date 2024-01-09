OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Camilla Parker Bowles
OK LogoROYALS

Queen Camilla Will Get Her 'Perfect Revenge' Against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry After She Was Described as the 'Villain' in 'Spare'

queen camilla prefect revenge against meghan markle prince harry
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 9 2024, Published 12:03 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Queen Camilla is taking over Meghan Markle's podcasting duties after the Duchess of Sussex's "Archetypes" was canceled after one season. Camilla released the "Reading Room" on Monday, January 8, and it is an audio extension of her book club.

Article continues below advertisement
queen camilla prefect revenge against meghan markle prince harry
Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla has a new podcast out.

“After all the hurtful things Harry has said about Camilla, she has finally got her own back on them," Denise Palmer Davies said in an interview.

The commentator later explained that the production helped the Queen surpass Meghan and Prince Harry after the Duke of Sussex depicted her as a "villain" in Spare.

"If her podcast does well, and I am sure it will, she will have achieved in an area they so desperately wanted to succeed in, then that is the perfect revenge," Palmer Davies added. "I bet Meghan, in particular, will be livid over the whole thing, and probably a bit embarrassed that hers fell at the first hurdle.”

Article continues below advertisement
queen camilla prefect revenge against meghan markle prince harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's podcast was canceled last year.

Camilla has been a vocal advocate for literacy and has prioritized promoting authors and books to the British public.

"We have learned in the past couple of years that reading has been a passion for Camilla since her childhood and this is a way of sharing that love," the expert continued.

“In a hectic world so dominated by short-form social media messages — and giving us attention spans of a gnat — it is a noble aim to encourage children and adults to enjoy a good, long read," she added.

Article continues below advertisement
queen camilla prefect revenge against meghan markle prince harry
Source: MEGA

The two left the royal family in 2020.

Aside from Camilla's latest venture, Palmer Davies analyzed the Suits star and veteran's professional journey after being branded as "grifters."

“That’s what this is about, not money, not campaigning or railing against the world, just a gentle encouragement to enjoy great storytelling," she continued. "Everyone's just regarding them as figures of fun. And I think this year is that is going to be a real turning point for them."

"I think unless they pull something out the bag, they are in for a bit of a nosedive," she noted.

Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported Meghan hoped to "investigate, dissect and subvert the labels that try to hold women back," but the project failed to meet Spotify's expectations.

"Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together," Spotify and Archewell Audio said in a joint statement.

MORE ON:
Camilla Parker Bowles
queen camilla prefect revenge against meghan markle prince harry
Source: MEGA

The royal family is not on good terms with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Article continues below advertisement

After the news broke, Meghan's peers quickly began to critique her skillsets, and United Talent Agency CEO Jeremy Zimmer slammed the duchess at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

"Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent," Zimmer joked. "And, you know, just because you’re famous doesn’t make you great at something."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

The partners were called a "Hollywood flop" by the Wall Street Journal, and The Hollywood Reporter included them in their "biggest losers of 2023" list.

"In 2020, the royal duo fled a life of ceremonial public service to cash in their celebrity status in the States. But after a whiny Netflix documentary, a whiny biography (Spare — even the title is a pouty gripe), and an inert podcast, the Harry and Meghan brand swelled into a sanctimonious bubble just begging to be popped — and South Park was the pin," the excerpt read.

"The show’s 20-minute 'World-Wide Privacy Tour' takedown in March was savage, and was followed by Spotify dropping (Meghan’s podcast) 'Archetypes,' with a top executive labeling the duo 'grifters,'" the message continued.

Palmer Davies was quoted by GB News.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.