Queen Camilla Will Get Her 'Perfect Revenge' Against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry After She Was Described as the 'Villain' in 'Spare'
Queen Camilla is taking over Meghan Markle's podcasting duties after the Duchess of Sussex's "Archetypes" was canceled after one season. Camilla released the "Reading Room" on Monday, January 8, and it is an audio extension of her book club.
“After all the hurtful things Harry has said about Camilla, she has finally got her own back on them," Denise Palmer Davies said in an interview.
The commentator later explained that the production helped the Queen surpass Meghan and Prince Harry after the Duke of Sussex depicted her as a "villain" in Spare.
"If her podcast does well, and I am sure it will, she will have achieved in an area they so desperately wanted to succeed in, then that is the perfect revenge," Palmer Davies added. "I bet Meghan, in particular, will be livid over the whole thing, and probably a bit embarrassed that hers fell at the first hurdle.”
Camilla has been a vocal advocate for literacy and has prioritized promoting authors and books to the British public.
"We have learned in the past couple of years that reading has been a passion for Camilla since her childhood and this is a way of sharing that love," the expert continued.
“In a hectic world so dominated by short-form social media messages — and giving us attention spans of a gnat — it is a noble aim to encourage children and adults to enjoy a good, long read," she added.
Aside from Camilla's latest venture, Palmer Davies analyzed the Suits star and veteran's professional journey after being branded as "grifters."
“That’s what this is about, not money, not campaigning or railing against the world, just a gentle encouragement to enjoy great storytelling," she continued. "Everyone's just regarding them as figures of fun. And I think this year is that is going to be a real turning point for them."
"I think unless they pull something out the bag, they are in for a bit of a nosedive," she noted.
OK! previously reported Meghan hoped to "investigate, dissect and subvert the labels that try to hold women back," but the project failed to meet Spotify's expectations.
"Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together," Spotify and Archewell Audio said in a joint statement.
After the news broke, Meghan's peers quickly began to critique her skillsets, and United Talent Agency CEO Jeremy Zimmer slammed the duchess at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.
"Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent," Zimmer joked. "And, you know, just because you’re famous doesn’t make you great at something."
The partners were called a "Hollywood flop" by the Wall Street Journal, and The Hollywood Reporter included them in their "biggest losers of 2023" list.
"In 2020, the royal duo fled a life of ceremonial public service to cash in their celebrity status in the States. But after a whiny Netflix documentary, a whiny biography (Spare — even the title is a pouty gripe), and an inert podcast, the Harry and Meghan brand swelled into a sanctimonious bubble just begging to be popped — and South Park was the pin," the excerpt read.
"The show’s 20-minute 'World-Wide Privacy Tour' takedown in March was savage, and was followed by Spotify dropping (Meghan’s podcast) 'Archetypes,' with a top executive labeling the duo 'grifters,'" the message continued.
Palmer Davies was quoted by GB News.