Prince William Is 'Still Processing' King Charles' Shocking Cancer Diagnosis
Prince William is still coming to terms that his father, King Charles, has cancer.
"At times like this, it is a reminder that as well as being the future head of state, he is also a human being. He is processing the news of his father having cancer as a human being. Given the seriousness with which he takes his role, of course, it is something he will be thinking about," a source claimed to The Sunday Times.
In the interim, William, 41, who will step up and help out his father during this time, will continue to focus on his loved ones, especially since his wife, Kate Middleton, recently underwent abdominal surgery.
"The Prince has always made clear that his priority is to support his wife and family for the time being – and he did not put a timescale on that," the source said. "The King adores Catherine and thinks she is doing a wonderful job. He understands that family comes first."
As OK! previously reported, the palace announced the shocking news on Monday, February 5 — just a few weeks after he went in for a prostate procedure.
"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," Buckingham Palace said in the statement at the time.
"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," the message continued.
Over the weekend, the 75-year-old monarch spoke out for the first time since the diagnosis was made public.
"I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," the message began. "As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."
"It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world," the statement continued. "My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."
For his part, William also thanked the public for thinking of their family.
“We really appreciate everyone’s kindness,” William said on Wednesday, February 7, at a gala for London’s Air Ambulance Charity.