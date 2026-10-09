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Prince Harry Sells 'Redefining Grief' Online Course Featuring Neuroscientist After Opening Up About Toll of Princess Diana's Death

Image of Princess Diana, Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is sharing his experience with grief in new paid MasterClass course.

Oct. 9 2026, Updated 7:15 a.m. ET

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Prince Harry is turning his personal experience with grief into a new online course.

The Duke of Sussex, 42, has partnered with MasterClass for Redefining Grief: Building Resilience Through Loss, a program featuring neuroscientist Dr. Mary-Frances O'Connor.

The course draws on Harry's experience losing his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a 1997 car crash when he was just 12 years old.

The program's promotional material includes footage from Diana's funeral, where a young Harry famously walked behind his mother's coffin.

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Prince Harry's Grief Course Comes With a Subscription Fee

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Image of Prince Harry has partnered with neuroscientist Dr. Mary-Frances O'Connor for a course exploring grief and resilience.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry has partnered with neuroscientist Dr. Mary-Frances O'Connor for a course exploring grief and resilience.

The course is being offered through MasterClass, a subscription-based education platform, ahead of World Mental Health Day on October 10.

Subscribers can access a free first month before paying approximately $13 per month until they cancel.

The program combines Harry's personal reflections with O'Connor's scientific expertise, exploring how people process loss and develop resilience.

Harry's office also confirmed that the prince was compensated for participating although it declined to provide an official statement.

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Prince Harry's Decision to Monetize His Grief Sparks Criticism

Image of Harry's decision to participate in a paid grief course has raised questions.
Source: MEGA

Harry's decision to participate in a paid grief course has raised questions.

The commercial nature of the project has prompted criticism, with questions raised about whether Harry's deeply personal experience should be incorporated into a paid product.

The arrangement has been described as potentially "distasteful," particularly because footage of Diana's funeral appears in promotional materials.

However, a source close to Harry defended his participation, arguing that nobody has the right to judge how he processes his mother's death.

The source characterized the project as Harry speaking "from the heart."

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Prince Harry Has Spoken Openly About Losing Princess Diana

Image of Prince Harry was 12 when Princess Diana died in 1997.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry was 12 when Princess Diana died in 1997.

Harry has repeatedly discussed the lasting emotional impact of Diana's death, including the difficulties he experiences processing his grief during childhood and adulthood.

His experiences have become a significant part of his mental health advocacy, particularly since stepping away from royal duties in 2020.

The prince has previously addressed his struggles in interviews, documentaries and his 2023 memoir, Spare.

MasterClass Is Supporting Bereavement Charities

Source: MASTERCLASS/YOUTUBE

The course's launch includes support for two organizations assisting grieving children and families.

The course's launch also includes support for two organizations helping people affected by loss.

MasterClass is supporting Scotty's Little Soldiers, a British charity assisting children who have lost a parent serving in the armed forces, and Comfort Zone Camp, an American bereavement organization.

Harry has long championed Scotty's Little Soldiers, making the partnership a continuation of his previous charitable work.

The initiative brings together his personal history, mental health advocacy and a commercial education platform.

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