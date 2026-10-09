ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Prince Harry Sells 'Redefining Grief' Online Course Featuring Neuroscientist After Opening Up About Toll of Princess Diana's Death Source: MEGA Prince Harry is sharing his experience with grief in new paid MasterClass course. Taylor Camp Oct. 9 2026, Updated 7:15 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry is turning his personal experience with grief into a new online course. The Duke of Sussex, 42, has partnered with MasterClass for Redefining Grief: Building Resilience Through Loss, a program featuring neuroscientist Dr. Mary-Frances O'Connor. The course draws on Harry's experience losing his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a 1997 car crash when he was just 12 years old. The program's promotional material includes footage from Diana's funeral, where a young Harry famously walked behind his mother's coffin.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry's Grief Course Comes With a Subscription Fee

Source: MEGA Prince Harry has partnered with neuroscientist Dr. Mary-Frances O'Connor for a course exploring grief and resilience.

The course is being offered through MasterClass, a subscription-based education platform, ahead of World Mental Health Day on October 10. Subscribers can access a free first month before paying approximately $13 per month until they cancel. The program combines Harry's personal reflections with O'Connor's scientific expertise, exploring how people process loss and develop resilience. Harry's office also confirmed that the prince was compensated for participating although it declined to provide an official statement.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry's Decision to Monetize His Grief Sparks Criticism

Source: MEGA Harry's decision to participate in a paid grief course has raised questions.

The commercial nature of the project has prompted criticism, with questions raised about whether Harry's deeply personal experience should be incorporated into a paid product. The arrangement has been described as potentially "distasteful," particularly because footage of Diana's funeral appears in promotional materials. However, a source close to Harry defended his participation, arguing that nobody has the right to judge how he processes his mother's death. The source characterized the project as Harry speaking "from the heart."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Has Spoken Openly About Losing Princess Diana

Source: MEGA Prince Harry was 12 when Princess Diana died in 1997.

Harry has repeatedly discussed the lasting emotional impact of Diana's death, including the difficulties he experiences processing his grief during childhood and adulthood. His experiences have become a significant part of his mental health advocacy, particularly since stepping away from royal duties in 2020. The prince has previously addressed his struggles in interviews, documentaries and his 2023 memoir, Spare.

MasterClass Is Supporting Bereavement Charities

Source: MASTERCLASS/YOUTUBE The course's launch includes support for two organizations assisting grieving children and families.