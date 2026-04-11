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Prince Harry's Astonishingly Sentimental Six-Word Praise for Kate Middleton Resurfaces as His Feud With William Rages On

Split photo of Prince Harry and Princess Kate.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's sweet words about Kate Middleton resurfaced as his feud with Prince William continues.

April 11 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

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OK! can reveal Prince Harry once described Kate Middleton as "the big sister he never had" – in a strikingly sentimental six-word tribute that has resurfaced as his bitter feud with Prince William shows little sign of easing.

Harry, 41, made the remark years before his relationship with William, 43, and Kate, 44, the Princess of Wales, deteriorated following his departure from royal duties in 2020 and the publication of his memoir Spare in 2023.

His comment has reignited discussion about how close the trio once were, particularly in the early years of William and Kate's relationship.

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Image of Prince Harry's relationship with Prince William and Princess Kate deteriorated.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's relationship with Prince William and Princess Kate deteriorated.

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In Spare, Harry reflected on meeting Kate during William's university romance at St Andrews in the early 2000s.

He wrote he "liked" her immediately, describing her as carefree, sweet and kind. The bond quickly deepened, with Harry later referring to Kate as "the big sister he never had."

A source told us: "That description of Kate as 'the big sister he never had' was not just a throwaway line – it genuinely reflected how Harry saw her at the time. He felt welcomed, supported and included in a way that went beyond the usual dynamic between a brother and his sibling's partner. There was a real warmth there. Kate had this ability to bridge the gap between the brothers, and Harry responded to that in a deeply personal way. It created a sense of family that he had been missing. And it is sad his relationship with her is now broken."

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image of Prince Harry reflected on meeting Princess Kate in his book.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry reflected on meeting Princess Kate in his book.

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The closeness extended into everyday moments. Harry wrote about how Kate helped both brothers prepare for a themed fancy-dress party, despite his own reluctance to take part. He also noted her interests, including time spent in Florence during a gap year, and her enthusiasm for photography, art and fashion.

Another insider said: "Kate naturally stepped into that role of being like a big sister figure to Harry. She could laugh with him, guide him and, at times, soften the edges between him and William. That dynamic became an important part of how the three of them functioned as a unit."

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image of Prince Harry was close with Kate Middleton.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry was close with Kate Middleton.

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"It was not forced or formal – it grew organically as William's relationship with Kate became more serious. Harry felt he gained not just a sister-in-law, but someone he could trust and confide in," the source added.

Harry also recalled enjoying making Kate laugh and connecting with what he described as her "heavily disguised silly side," suggesting a relaxed and playful relationship behind palace walls.

When William and Kate married in 2011, Harry was said to be delighted, believing she was a strong match for his brother and would remain a steady presence in his life.

Another source said: "At that point, Harry genuinely believed Kate would always be part of his inner circle. He saw her as someone who understood both him and William, and who could help keep that bond strong. The idea that their relationship would become so strained later on would have seemed unimaginable back then."

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Image of Prince William and Princess Kate married in 2011.
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Princess Kate married in 2011.

The resurfacing of Harry's words comes as relations between him and William remain strained, with little public indication of reconciliation. While both Harry and Kate have previously emphasized the importance of family, insiders suggested the emotional weight of those earlier years has made the current divide all the more significant.

One source said: "That phrase – 'the big sister he never had' – carries a lot of emotional weight now because it highlights just how much has been lost. It underscores that this was not a distant or purely formal relationship. It was close, affectionate and, at one time, genuinely meaningful to Harry."

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