Prince Louis All Smiles in 6th Birthday Portrait Taken by Kate Middleton After Photo Editing Scandal

The Princess of Wales snapped a picture of her youngest child, Prince Louis , in honor of his sixth birthday, which was shared to social media on Tuesday, April 23.

Kate Middleton is once again taking her children's portraits — a few months after her Mother's Day photo editing scandal.

Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! 🎂 Thank you for all the kind wishes today. 📸 The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/TxshrI3WKO

"Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! 🎂Thank you for all the kind wishes today," the Prince and Princess of Wales shared in an Instagram caption.

Of course, people were elated to see the little one having so much fun.

"Royal reporters being mad because they didn't have any priority on this pic, I am here for Kate & William's new communication," one fan wrote.

"There's so much personality in his face. I bet he is wonderful to have as your baby," another added.