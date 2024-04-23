Prince Louis All Smiles in 6th Birthday Portrait Taken by Kate Middleton After Photo Editing Scandal
Kate Middleton is once again taking her children's portraits — a few months after her Mother's Day photo editing scandal.
The Princess of Wales snapped a picture of her youngest child, Prince Louis, in honor of his sixth birthday, which was shared to social media on Tuesday, April 23.
"Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! 🎂Thank you for all the kind wishes today," the Prince and Princess of Wales shared in an Instagram caption.
Of course, people were elated to see the little one having so much fun.
"Royal reporters being mad because they didn't have any priority on this pic, I am here for Kate & William's new communication," one fan wrote.
"There's so much personality in his face. I bet he is wonderful to have as your baby," another added.
OK! previously reported Kate's photography skills put The Crown in the hot seat when the mom-of-three was caught altering her Mother's Day photo earlier this year.
"There was no malintent. But it unleashed up a pent-up feeling that people wanted information — unfortunately, that’s the curse of being a modern royal, It was a complex reaction," a former palace aid told an outlet.
Kate quickly apologized for the mistake on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day," Kate wrote.
- Kate Middleton and Prince William's Kids Are 'Picking Up After Themselves' as Their Mom Goes 'Through Chemo'
- Meghan Markle 'Losing Control' Over Prince Harry: 'Desperate' Ex-Actress 'Terrified' of Losing Duke to His Family During Cancer Struggles
- A Future King Parties With His Mom-in-Law: Prince William and Carole Middleton Spotted at Pub During Kate's Cancer Treatments
Following the social media scandal, Kate returned to Instagram on Friday, March 22, to update the public on her health.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Kate continued: "This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."