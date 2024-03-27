Prince Harry Will Do Anything to 'Win' Back His Relationship With Prince William After Years of Fighting
Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship was greatly impacted by the release of Spare, but since Kate Middleton revealed she has cancer, there have been whispers of the Duke of Sussex looking to reconnect with his brother.
"Prince Harry will do all he can to 'win' back his brother Prince William on his trip to England — but he knows it will take time. He will do all he can to let his brother know he is there for him and to repair that bond,'' a source told an outlet.
"He knows it won't be easy. He wants nothing more for them to get back to how they once were. He knows it will take time, and Harry is ready to put in the work as he is determined to have his family back and show support," they added.
On Friday, March 22, Kate returned to Instagram after months of avoiding the spotlight.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
The Princess of Wales continued: "This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
The insider shared that despite Kate's current condition, Harry and Meghan Markle hope William and Kate will be remorseful for their past issues.
"He wants to reconcile with his brother so that the children can have some kind of a relationship, but he and Meghan still think that a groveling apology needs to come from William and Kate first," the insider noted.
"He has implied that if he gets an apology from his family then he is prepared to forgive, but that just isn't going to happen," they added.
OK! previously reported royal expert Tom Quinn shared that the Sussexes contacted the Wales after Kate shared she had cancer, but William gave “hardly the kind of warm informal response," adding the foursome “should make up and let bygones be bygones."
“The reason of course is that for some four years, they’ve caused endless problems for the royal family and so they can’t be trusted,” Quinn told an outlet.
