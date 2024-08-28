Prince William 'Doesn't Need' Prince Harry's Recent Olive Branch as Ex-Royal's Tell All 'Spare' Was 'Almost Unforgivable'

According to commentator Paula London, William "doesn't need to get back with Harry," unlike popular band Oasis, whose reunion tour is "down to money."

"The only reason the Gallaghers are getting back together is for monetary gain. William doesn't need to get back with Harry," London told GB News. "In an ideal world, you should always be close to family members, but not everyone is. And as I say, if it wasn't for money, Liam wouldn't be getting back with Noel."