Prince William 'Doesn't Need' Prince Harry's Recent Olive Branch as Ex-Royal's Tell All 'Spare' Was 'Almost Unforgivable'
Though Prince Harry's decision to not include any additional anecdotes in the upcoming paperback edition of Spare was seen as an "olive branch" to Prince William and their dad, King Charles, the Prince of Wales isn't expected to reconcile with his brother.
According to commentator Paula London, William "doesn't need to get back with Harry," unlike popular band Oasis, whose reunion tour is "down to money."
"The only reason the Gallaghers are getting back together is for monetary gain. William doesn't need to get back with Harry," London told GB News. "In an ideal world, you should always be close to family members, but not everyone is. And as I say, if it wasn't for money, Liam wouldn't be getting back with Noel."
Television personality Emma Woolfe hopes the royal brothers will reunite "one day," but Harry's Spare makes it challenging.
"Families fall out and it's painful for the parents to see siblings not speaking," Woolfe shared. "There's so much more complicated stuff going on behind the scenes."
"I think a lot of the stuff that Harry said in Spare is almost unforgivable," Woolfe added.
Harry is based in California and isn't expected to spend time with William anytime soon.
"Harry at the moment is in a phase where he's living on the West Coast, but let's hope that in time they are able to come back together because they were close," Woolfe continued.
Currently, William is prioritizing Kate Middleton and King Charles' cancer battles, and as OK! previously reported, an insider claimed the Waleses are avoiding conversations about the Sussexes amid the health crises.
"Kate’s still very much focusing on her healing, and they decided to create a firm boundary to protect her from all the stress and upset Harry and Meghan create, which understandably has a negative impact on her physical health, as well as her mental health," a source claimed.
"Kate and William have put a self-imposed ban on anything Meghan and Harry-related, as they take time out to enjoy some much-needed respite and family time," the insider continued.
As Kate undergoes chemotherapy, William is protecting her peace.
"William was sick and tired of seeing how triggered and anxious Kate would become every time Meghan and Harry would do or say something that negatively impacted them — no matter how subtle — and as soon as he suggested it, Kate agreed it was vital for them all," the source claimed.
Due to Charles and Kate's diagnoses, royal watchers wondered if Harry would temporarily return to the royal fold. However, royal expert Hilary Fordwich thinks the future king is blocking the veteran from returning to The Crown.
"It is widely known within the family that Prince William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form into his former royal family fold," Fordwich told an outlet.
"If anyone will relent, it would be King Charles III, whom, of course, Prince William won’t challenge, who still misses his ‘darling boy’ and would like to see more of Prince Harry," Fordwich claimed. "However, to this day, after the release of Spare and the Netflix serial, as well as with everything else Harry has said, done, and not done, it’s Prince William who adamantly refuses to even speak to his brother."