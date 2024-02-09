Prince Harry 'Flew to the U.K. Uninvited,' Leaving King Charles 'Unhappy'
Prince Harry was spotted arriving at Clarence House after King Charles announced he had cancer. Although the Duke of Sussex's return to his home country was seen as the beginning of reconciliation, an expert claimed Harry arrived at His Majesty's estate "uninvited."
"Put bluntly, the King was unhappy about what amounted to a fait accompli served up by an emotional but well-meaning son," royal expert Robert Jobson wrote in an article. "Charles just needs peace and quiet right now and had planned to fly off to the tranquillity of Norfolk with his wife, the Queen, much earlier on Tuesday."
The Duke of Sussex landed in the U.K., on Tuesday, February 6, which forced Charles and Queen Camilla to reschedule their helicopter ride to accommodate him.
"Yet thanks to Harry’s intervention, their Majesties were left kicking their heels at Clarence House, their main London home, while they waited for the errant younger son to appear," he continued.
OK! previously reported royal biographer Katie Nicholl saw Harry's return to his native nation as a step in the right direction for the pair.
"His father personally telephoned him to inform him of his cancer diagnosis, [and] Harry jumped on the overnight flight from Los Angeles," Nicholl said in an interview, adding Harry "came straight to Clarence House for what we understand was a brief meeting with his father."
"One could only imagine that it would have been an emotional reunion," Nicholl said. "Because they haven't seen each other since the King's coronation, and then they didn't get to spend very much time together at all."
Despite Jobson's thoughts, Nicholl believes Charles "desperately wants to reconcile with Harry."
"The king would have been hugely relieved and comforted by the fact that Harry flew over," Nicholl shared, explaining that the brief meeting was probably "emotional and probably quite difficult for both of them."
The Duke of Sussex's role within the royal family was greatly impacted by his 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview and Spare, but according to Nicholl, Charles never excluded his youngest child.
"I certainly think we're seeing a real thawing in the relations between Charles and his son," she added. "I know, for Charles, the door has always been left open regardless of some of the things Harry has written... I was told by a source very close to the king that whatever Harry has said or done, he loves his son."
"He wants to repair that relationship and indeed have a relationship with his daughter-in-law and his grandchildren," she added.
On Monday, February 5, the palace shocked the world when they updated the public about Charles' well-being after his corrective operation.
"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," they said in a statement.
"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," the palace added. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."
