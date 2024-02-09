Prince Harry 'Flew to the U.K. Uninvited,' Leaving King Charles 'Unhappy'

"Put bluntly, the King was unhappy about what amounted to a fait accompli served up by an emotional but well-meaning son," royal expert Robert Jobson wrote in an article. "Charles just needs peace and quiet right now and had planned to fly off to the tranquillity of Norfolk with his wife, the Queen, much earlier on Tuesday."

The Duke of Sussex landed in the U.K., on Tuesday, February 6, which forced Charles and Queen Camilla to reschedule their helicopter ride to accommodate him.

"Yet thanks to Harry’s intervention, their Majesties were left kicking their heels at Clarence House, their main London home, while they waited for the errant younger son to appear," he continued.