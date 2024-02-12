Prince Harry Had No Plans to Attend 2024 Super Bowl Despite Attending NFL Honors Event

"I really love how you stole rugby from us and you made it your own. Instead of passing it backward, just pass it forward," Harry told the crowd. "Why not wear pads and a helmet? Of course, have an offense and defense, that makes sense."

"And why not take a breather every 15 seconds? And you know what? Instead of a 10-month season, let's just make it 18 weeks. Genius," he joked.

Although Harry grew up in the U.K., he's enthusiastic about the American sport.

"All kidding aside, all you guys do on and off the field is truly remarkable," Harry continued. "You are role models for millions in the way you carry yourselves and in the way you give back. This final award, the highest honor, is all about serving your community."