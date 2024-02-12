Prince Harry Had No Plans to Attend 2024 Super Bowl Despite Attending NFL Honors Event
Prince Harry didn't attend the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11 despite recently appearing at the 2024 NFL Honors Awards Ceremony in early February.
The Invictus Games founder shocked football fans when he presented the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award to the Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward.
"I really love how you stole rugby from us and you made it your own. Instead of passing it backward, just pass it forward," Harry told the crowd. "Why not wear pads and a helmet? Of course, have an offense and defense, that makes sense."
"And why not take a breather every 15 seconds? And you know what? Instead of a 10-month season, let's just make it 18 weeks. Genius," he joked.
Although Harry grew up in the U.K., he's enthusiastic about the American sport.
"All kidding aside, all you guys do on and off the field is truly remarkable," Harry continued. "You are role models for millions in the way you carry yourselves and in the way you give back. This final award, the highest honor, is all about serving your community."
OK! previously reported the American commentator Kinsey Schofield didn't approve of the timing of things since King Charles announced he is battling cancer on February 5.
“I’m so done giving this guy the benefit of the doubt, what a ruthless idiot," Schofield said on TalkTV. "I really do think it was all about PR, he knew if he showed up on this stage."
"To see him at this awards show, he just knew the optics were gonna look so bad if his father announced his cancer diagnosis," the podcaster explained. "It was almost like a necessity that he spends 30 seconds with his father so he can go, 'Look I did what I was supposed to do and now I can go back to going to these irrelevant awards shows.'"
Harry's time in Las Vegas, Nev., annoyed Twitter users.
"Prince Harry makes gag-filled speech at Las Vegas NFL awards bash in first public words since his father King Charles was diagnosed with cancer — but makes NO mention of his father or his cross-Atlantic dash to spend 45 minutes with him," a social media user penned.
"So Prince Harry made an unexpected visit to his dad so that he would not look bad appearing at the NFL bash after dad’s cancer diagnosis. Ok," another person wrote.
Many critics didn't think Harry attending the NFL Honors was appropriate, but fans were excited to see him living his life in the U.S.
"Prince Harry leaving the U.K. after 24 hours to present at the NFL honors is the type of energy I live for," an individual stated.
"Why would Prince Harry mention his father at an NFL event! In America! Most of the people in that room probably think Prince Philip was his father who's already dead," another chimed in.