Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Urged to Stop Sussex Squad Member's Public Attack on Cancer-Stricken Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry publicly supported Kate Middleton after she announced she had cancer, but a participant from their docuseries, Harry & Meghan, is trending online for criticizing the Princess of Wales' leave of absence.
“Approximately 9 million women are diagnosed with cancer each year globally. The vast majority of those women do not stop working while undergoing treatment," Christopher Bouzy wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Kate hasn't been seen in public since December, and no matter how much the U.K. press tries to spin it, it's not normal."
Royal editor Richard Eden was bothered by Bouzy's commentary, as the entrepreneur created Bot Sentinel to "fight disinformation and targeted harassment."
"Disgusting that the new wave of trolling of the Princess of Wales is being encouraged by someone who [was] featured on Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix series," Eden replied.
Bot Sentinel researched the rise in negative comments and cyberbullying of the Sussexes, which Bouzy discussed in Harry & Meghan.
"On October 20, 2021, we released one of three reports on single-purpose hate accounts targeting Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex," Bot Sentinel shared.
"The initial report outlined how fewer than one hundred single-purpose hate accounts were responsible for approximately 70 percent of the original and derivative hate-filled content targeting Harry and Meghan on Twitter," their report read. "On November 1, 2021, we released our second report to show how single-purpose hate accounts strategically targeted and interacted with specific journalists and royal commentators to amplify their conspiracy theories and increase their exposure."
The Sussexes highlighted Bot Sentinel's discovery in their Netflix project, but Bouzy continues to be critical online of the Princess of Wales years after the show was filmed.
Kate's last royal outing before her break was on Christmas, and since then, she's returned to social media to update fans on her health after conspiracy theories spread online about her.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
The Sussexes, who live in the U.S., still released a statement after Kate revealed her diagnosis.
"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," Harry and Meghan said amid their feud.