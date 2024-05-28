Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Urged to Stop Sussex Squad Member's Public Attack on Cancer-Stricken Kate Middleton

“Approximately 9 million women are diagnosed with cancer each year globally. The vast majority of those women do not stop working while undergoing treatment," Christopher Bouzy wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Kate hasn't been seen in public since December, and no matter how much the U.K. press tries to spin it, it's not normal."

Royal editor Richard Eden was bothered by Bouzy's commentary, as the entrepreneur created Bot Sentinel to "fight disinformation and targeted harassment."

"Disgusting that the new wave of trolling of the Princess of Wales is being encouraged by someone who [was] featured on Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix series," Eden replied.