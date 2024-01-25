King Charles 'Refuses to Slow Down' Despite Recent Health Scare
King Charles is preparing for a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate, but he isn't enthusiastic about taking a step back from his duties. Queen Camilla previously told a well-wisher that Charles is "fine" and he is "looking forward to getting back to work."
Despite the setback, a source shared that Charles "refuses to slow down," and he's enthusiastic about returning to his royal duties.
Robert Jobson noted Charles' work ethic over his career.
"From the moment he arrived at Buckingham Palace the day before his Coronation and got out of the car for a walkabout when someone embraced him and said ‘God save the King’ – a very touching moment – everyone warmed to him," he shared.
"But he was never going to be a carbon copy of the Queen," the commentator shared. "He sees himself as being able to make a difference and he is not afraid to speak out on issues such as the environment."
OK! previously reported the palace announced Charles' condition is common for his age group, and Kate Middleton will be on medical leave after having abdominal surgery.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle painted the Windsors as racists, but a source close to the duo revealed they hope to mend things after it was announced His Majesty and the Princess of Wales were experiencing health scares.
"Although a lot has gone on, times like this have reminded them that life is short and family is important," the insider told a publication, adding Harry is "desperate" to mend things, as he's "thinking about things differently."
"Harry certainly wouldn't hesitate flying back to the U.K. to help but he knows there will be no shortage of support for his father," a source shared.
After Charles and Kate's team released statements, Harry and Meghan continued to attend public events in California and Jamaica, but a friend made it clear they contacted the royals.
"The King and the Princess of Wales have received support from Prince Harry and Meghan regarding their health," a source admitted. "The Duke and Duchess contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes."
A rep for the Princess of Wales let fans know that Kate wants to keep the intimate details of her operation to herself.
"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible, and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the official statement read. "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."
As the brunette beauty focuses on her recovery, experts believe the British public will feel Kate's absence.
"Ever the picture of assurance and health, the Princess of Wales who often waved at the waiting press pack within hours of giving birth, is in hospital," Dr. Tessa Dunlop said in an interview. "The news that Kate has undergone planned abdominal surgery and will remain in the London Clinic for the next couple of weeks has been met with surprise."
