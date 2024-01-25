King Charles 'Refuses to Slow Down' Despite Recent Health Scare

OK! previously reported the palace announced Charles' condition is common for his age group, and Kate Middleton will be on medical leave after having abdominal surgery.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle painted the Windsors as racists, but a source close to the duo revealed they hope to mend things after it was announced His Majesty and the Princess of Wales were experiencing health scares.

"Although a lot has gone on, times like this have reminded them that life is short and family is important," the insider told a publication, adding Harry is "desperate" to mend things, as he's "thinking about things differently."

"Harry certainly wouldn't hesitate flying back to the U.K. to help but he knows there will be no shortage of support for his father," a source shared.