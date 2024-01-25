OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince Charles
OK LogoROYALS

King Charles 'Refuses to Slow Down' Despite Recent Health Scare

king charles refuses slow down amid health concerns
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 25 2024, Published 3:29 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

King Charles is preparing for a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate, but he isn't enthusiastic about taking a step back from his duties. Queen Camilla previously told a well-wisher that Charles is "fine" and he is "looking forward to getting back to work."

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the setback, a source shared that Charles "refuses to slow down," and he's enthusiastic about returning to his royal duties.

king charles refuses slow down amid health concerns
Source: MEGA

King Charles will get a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate.

Article continues below advertisement

Robert Jobson noted Charles' work ethic over his career.

"From the moment he arrived at Buckingham Palace the day before his Coronation and got out of the car for a walkabout when someone embraced him and said ‘God save the King’ – a very touching moment – everyone warmed to him," he shared.

"But he was never going to be a carbon copy of the Queen," the commentator shared. "He sees himself as being able to make a difference and he is not afraid to speak out on issues such as the environment."

Article continues below advertisement
king charles refuses slow down amid health concerns
Source: MEGA

A source claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reached out to King Charles amid his health challenges.

Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported the palace announced Charles' condition is common for his age group, and Kate Middleton will be on medical leave after having abdominal surgery.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle painted the Windsors as racists, but a source close to the duo revealed they hope to mend things after it was announced His Majesty and the Princess of Wales were experiencing health scares.

"Although a lot has gone on, times like this have reminded them that life is short and family is important," the insider told a publication, adding Harry is "desperate" to mend things, as he's "thinking about things differently."

"Harry certainly wouldn't hesitate flying back to the U.K. to help but he knows there will be no shortage of support for his father," a source shared.

Article continues below advertisement
king charles refuses slow down amid health concerns
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry wrote about King Charles' work ethic in 'Spare.'

Article continues below advertisement

After Charles and Kate's team released statements, Harry and Meghan continued to attend public events in California and Jamaica, but a friend made it clear they contacted the royals.

"The King and the Princess of Wales have received support from Prince Harry and Meghan regarding their health," a source admitted. "The Duke and Duchess contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes."

MORE ON:
Prince Charles
Article continues below advertisement
king charles refuses slow down amid health concerns
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton won't return to her public life until after Easter.

Article continues below advertisement

A rep for the Princess of Wales let fans know that Kate wants to keep the intimate details of her operation to herself.

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible, and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the official statement read. "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

As the brunette beauty focuses on her recovery, experts believe the British public will feel Kate's absence.

"Ever the picture of assurance and health, the Princess of Wales who often waved at the waiting press pack within hours of giving birth, is in hospital," Dr. Tessa Dunlop said in an interview. "The news that Kate has undergone planned abdominal surgery and will remain in the London Clinic for the next couple of weeks has been met with surprise."

Jobson spoke to Daily Express.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.