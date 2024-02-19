Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Could 'Pass on' Private Information to Prince Harry Despite His Royal Exit
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie kept a close relationship with Prince Harry despite his public complaints about the royal family. Although the Duke of Sussex left the U.K. in 2020, royal experts are concerned that the Princesses of York will share intimate details with their cousin going forward.
“I don’t think it’s a possibility," Angela Levin told GB News host Nana Akua. “Beatrice is very stable, but I think they wonder what they will pass on to Harry."
In Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all series, Harry & Meghan, Eugenie was shown in a home clip from the duo's life in California, and they continue to spend time together.
“They don’t want to give them information to potentially pass on," the biographer stated. “Harry could maybe get the information bought by Netflix in exchange for another contract.”
OK! previously reported an insider claimed the veteran hoped to go to Norfolk with King Charles and Queen Camilla.
"Harry came over to see his father, expecting to go to Sandringham," the source told an outlet. "But instead he was asked to be at Clarence House and was restricted to 30 minutes."
"The fear was that if he went to Sandringham they would never get rid of him," the insider added.
Following Harry's 24-hour trip to the U.K., Good Morning America interviewed the duke, where he discussed Charles' cancer battle.
"The King is going to hate this," GB News host Stephen Dixon shared on a panel.
"I would too, it's a private matter," commentator Charlie Rowley said in agreement with Dixon. "Everyone, whether you're the monarch of this great nation or not, everyone is entitled to a private life in some regards, particularly when it comes to health."
"It is not Harry's story to tell, it is the King's health," he continued. "He is the head of the [monarchy] and he has every right if he wants to the public with any information that he wants to, to do it in his time in his way, with the support of the Queen and the rest of his family."
Harry hinted at Charles' condition being a catalyst for reconciliation after years of feuding.
"I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could," Harry told Good Morning America. "Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that."
"I’ve got other trips planned that will take me through the U.K., or back to the U.K., and so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can," he added.