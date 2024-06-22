OK Magazine
Queen Camilla 'Dislikes' Prince Harry and Limits Sick King Charles' Interaction With His Son, Source Claims

queen camilla prince harry didnt like him
Source: mega

Prince Harry reportedly 'always struggled' to interact with his stepmother in public.

By:

Jun. 22 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

It seems like Queen Camilla is not a big fan of Prince Harry after all these years — and she wants to protect her husband, King Charles, who is battling cancer, from getting hurt by his youngest son.

"Camilla dislikes Harry and doesn’t want Charles to get stressed while he’s undergoing treatment, so she tries to limit interaction,” claimed a source.

However, the monarch, 75, “is holding out hope of salvaging their relationship but is hugely conflicted because Harry has hurt William and Camilla so much.”

Harry, 39, and Charles have been estranged since he left the royal family with his wife, Meghan Markle, 42, in 2020 and moved to California.

queen camilla prince harry didnt like him
Source: mega

Queen Camilla is not a fan of Prince Harry, a source claimed.

To make matters worse, Harry spoke poorly about his relatives, including his father, Prince William and Camilla, in his tell-all, Spare.

In his book, he recalled his father's wedding to Camilla. "I had complex feelings about gaining a stepparent who, I believed, had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar In a funny way, I even wanted Camilla to be happy. Maybe she’d be less dangerous if she was happy?" he wrote.

"I have a huge amount of compassion for her, you know, being the third person within my parents' marriage," Prince Harry said on Good Morning America, referring to Charles having an affair with Camilla behind Princess Diana's back.

"She had a reputation or an image to rehabilitate, and whatever conversations happened, whatever deals or trading was made right at the beginning, she was led to believe that that would be the best way to doing it," Harry said of Camilla entering the fold.

queen camilla prince harry didnt like him
Source: mega

Prince Harry spoke poorly about his family in his tell-all book.

After Harry's remarks, Camilla was reportedly angry. “When the docuseries came out, Camilla was furious,” said a second source. “Then, when Spare [was released], Camilla was saddened by what was said about her. She was heartbroken and confused.”

queen camilla prince harry didnt like him
Source: mega

Prince Harry left the royal family in 2020.

As a result, Harry's relationship with his father seems forever fractured.

"I think people have to realize that the one thing that Charles finds unforgivable is criticism of Camilla," Christopher Andersen claimed to Fox News Digital.

"There’s no criticism of Camilla," Andersen added. "And unfortunately for Harry… Harry said some pretty devastating things about her. He made it clear that he felt she was… the villain in the piece. I think that still bothers the king, and I don’t know that it will be easy for him to [forgive]. I don’t think they’ll ever forgive Harry for that."

queen camilla prince harry didnt like him
Source: mega

Prince Harry didn't see his father in the U.K. in May.

Us Weekly spoke to the first source.

