Queen Camilla 'Dislikes' Prince Harry and Limits Sick King Charles' Interaction With His Son, Source Claims

To make matters worse, Harry spoke poorly about his relatives, including his father, Prince William and Camilla, in his tell-all, Spare.

In his book, he recalled his father's wedding to Camilla. "I had complex feelings about gaining a stepparent who, I believed, had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar In a funny way, I even wanted Camilla to be happy. Maybe she’d be less dangerous if she was happy?" he wrote.

"I have a huge amount of compassion for her, you know, being the third person within my parents' marriage," Prince Harry said on Good Morning America, referring to Charles having an affair with Camilla behind Princess Diana's back.

"She had a reputation or an image to rehabilitate, and whatever conversations happened, whatever deals or trading was made right at the beginning, she was led to believe that that would be the best way to doing it," Harry said of Camilla entering the fold.