'Charles Loves His Wife': Queen Camilla Prevented Prince Harry From Seeing the King

In Harry's memoir, he painted the former Duchess of Cornwall as "wicked" and alluded to her leaking negative stories about him to the British press.

“William had his reservations but he accepted his father’s choice and got on with it," a source explained. "Harry made a different decision, and one of the inevitable consequences of publicly calling your stepmother cruel names is that it becomes difficult for you to see your father."

“It is hardly surprising that Charles didn’t invite Harry round for tea and a scone," a source close to the Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton noted. "He did, after all, portray his wife as an evil, calculating, b---- in the biggest selling book since the Bible.”