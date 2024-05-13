'Charles Loves His Wife': Queen Camilla Prevented Prince Harry From Seeing the King
Prince Harry traveled to London for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, but King Charles and the Duke of Sussex failed to reunite during his trip.
Although Harry credited the failed meeting to Charles' schedule, a source believes the duke's portrayal of Queen Camilla in Spare influenced his father's decision.
“Harry has made things very difficult for himself by saying such cruel and hurtful things about Camilla,” an insider told an outlet. “Charles loves his sons, but he also loves his wife. The last few months have made it very clear how important she is; she has been the one propping up the whole edifice."
“Harry has made it very clear, very publicly, that he despises her," they continued. "He has forced Charles to choose, which was a very silly thing to do because Camilla and he both chose each other a long time ago."
In a statement, Harry confirmed that he wouldn't spend time with Charles while in London.
“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the Duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program," a rep said. "The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”
In Harry's memoir, he painted the former Duchess of Cornwall as "wicked" and alluded to her leaking negative stories about him to the British press.
“William had his reservations but he accepted his father’s choice and got on with it," a source explained. "Harry made a different decision, and one of the inevitable consequences of publicly calling your stepmother cruel names is that it becomes difficult for you to see your father."
“It is hardly surprising that Charles didn’t invite Harry round for tea and a scone," a source close to the Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton noted. "He did, after all, portray his wife as an evil, calculating, b---- in the biggest selling book since the Bible.”
While promoting his book, Harry doubled down on his claims while chatting with Anderson Cooper.
“With a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being queen consort, there was going to be people or bodies left in the street," the veteran said on 60 Minutes.
Aside from the royal family failing to support Harry while he celebrated the Invictus Games at St Paul's Cathedral, Meghan Markle also skipped the event.
“As far as the palace is concerned, the further away that Harry and Meghan are from Buckingham Palace the better. Look how distracting Harry’s visit has been this week," a staffer shared. "The media should be talking about the king’s return to work, instead we are talking about a 39-year-old man’s daddy issues."
The royal employee later hinted at Harry's presence being unwanted.
"If Harry thinks he can drop in for a cuppa at Clarence House whenever he happens to be changing planes in London, that would encourage him to come here more often, which is the exact opposite of what the institution typically wants from exiled family members," the source stated. "The whole point of being exiled is that you are out of sight and out of mind."
