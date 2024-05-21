Queen Camilla Refuses to 'Interfere' With King Charles' Love of Gardening
Queen Camilla and King Charles are avid gardeners, which is why she lets her husband do his thing when he's outside.
"They love going to garden centers and they do it a lot during the year. Camilla doesn't interfere with his garden at Highgrove," Angela Levin told GB News. "He has the most amazing garden with all different sorts of things, lots of poppies everywhere and things done in the special color of his late mother."
"It's just the most beautiful garden. Camilla does hers in her own house down the road," she continued. "I think it's really nice. They really do love it."
Along with their shared interest, Camilla continues to be protective of her husband as he battles cancer.
“There’s a great shot of the King and Camilla with him in his top hat," body language expert Darren Stanton said on behalf of Betfair Live Casino. "She’s got this great posture because she puts her hands to her side and her feet quite close together, it’s almost like a military stance."
"It’s not necessarily dominant, but it’s a powerful, confident stance and that’s her go-to default gesture to show that she’s a massively confident person in her own light," he continued. "From a nonverbal perspective, Camilla definitely likes to take the lead."
Charles returned to "forward-facing duties" in April, and Stanton noticed that Camilla often eyed her spouse while in public.
“There were certain times where Camilla was talking to people and every so often glanced over at Charles. She likes to look out for him and make sure he’s OK," Stanton noted. "They were very much together for the majority of the time, which is something they don't tend to do as they like to mingle."
"There were a few glances from her, proving that Charles is very much at the forefront of her mind. Overall, I believe the two have never been closer or stronger in terms of their relationship," he added.
Charles isn't the only royal focused on her health, as Kate Middleton will continue to be on medical leave after finding out she has cancer in March. OK! previously reported experts believe Charles is guarding the Princess of Wales' reputation while she undergoes "preventative chemotherapy."
"There are those inside and outside the palace who have criticized Kate over the years [before her diagnosis] for supposedly not shouldering her share of the royal burden, for not going to as many ribbon cuttings, hospital openings and plaque unveilings as the late Queen Elizabeth II, the king or Princess Anne, for instance," Christopher Andersen told a publication.
"It has always been Kate's choice to prioritize her children's well-being over royal duties," he shared. "In the past, Charles has remained silent about this and allowed the sniping from the sidelines to continue. But no more. Now the king brooks no criticism of Kate, period."