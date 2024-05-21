Queen Camilla Refuses to 'Interfere' With King Charles' Love of Gardening

"They love going to garden centers and they do it a lot during the year. Camilla doesn't interfere with his garden at Highgrove," Angela Levin told GB News. "He has the most amazing garden with all different sorts of things, lots of poppies everywhere and things done in the special color of his late mother."

"It's just the most beautiful garden. Camilla does hers in her own house down the road," she continued. "I think it's really nice. They really do love it."