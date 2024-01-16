Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Shut Down Rumors They 'Never Asked' Queen Elizabeth Permission to Name Their Daughter Lilibet

A palace insider "privately recalled that the Queen had been ‘as angry as I’d ever seen her’ in 2021 after the Sussexes announced that she had given them her blessing to call their baby daughter ‘Lilibet,' the Queen’s childhood nickname,” Robert Hardman wrote in Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story.

Royal correspondent Cameron Walker then discussed the revelation on GB News.

"I think this is another example of recollections may vary," Walker explained. "So all of these claims have come from a new book being published later this week by Robert Hardman. Now he is really, really plugged into the royal household."