Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Shut Down Rumors They 'Never Asked' Queen Elizabeth Permission to Name Their Daughter Lilibet
A new royal biography claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's name choice for Princess Lilibet wasn't approved by her namesake, Queen Elizabeth. Throughout her childhood, the late monarch was referred to as Lilibet, and the Sussexes decided to give the tag to their youngster, but did the Queen actually take offense to the choice?
A palace insider "privately recalled that the Queen had been ‘as angry as I’d ever seen her’ in 2021 after the Sussexes announced that she had given them her blessing to call their baby daughter ‘Lilibet,' the Queen’s childhood nickname,” Robert Hardman wrote in Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story.
Royal correspondent Cameron Walker then discussed the revelation on GB News.
"I think this is another example of recollections may vary," Walker explained. "So all of these claims have come from a new book being published later this week by Robert Hardman. Now he is really, really plugged into the royal household."
Hardman has a close proximity to the Windsors, and he worked on a recent film documenting King Charles' transition to the throne.
"He has spoken to members of the royal family and their staff, past and present, and also produced this BBC documentary which was aired on Boxing Day behind the scenes of the coronation," Walker noted. "So that gives you a bit of an example of the level of access he's got here and and he's reporting what happens when Harry and Meghan chose the name Lilibet for their youngest daughter."
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Left Queen Elizabeth Blindsided After They Named Princess Lilibet Without Permission
- Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Make Legal Threat After Palace Sources Claim They Named Daughter Lilibet Without Her Majesty's Permission
- Did Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Make Tone Deaf Mistake By Naming Daughter Lilibet? Why The Public Is Divided On Their Controversial Choice
At the time of Lilibet's birth, the Sussexes shut down the reports that the Queen disapproved of Lilibet taking on the affectionate title.
"Of course, as you said, the late Queen's nickname for her close family and friends," the anchor recalled. "Now, after they announced that that was her name, the BBC reported a palace source saying that the Queen was not asked by the Sussexes to use that name."
"Followed by that, Harry and Meghan's lawyers wrote a very, quite aggressive, threatening legal letter to all U.K. broadcasters and newspapers saying that that claim is false and defamatory," he concluded.
According to the Sussexes' rep, the Duke of Sussex informed Elizabeth of their decision before Lilibet's birth.
"A spokesperson, Harry and Meghan at the time said that the Duke spoke to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in advance and would not have used the name Lilibet if she hadn't given her blessing," Walker shared. "And that is the line which seems to have upset the late Queen, according to Robert Hardman."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
OK! previously reported journalist Johnny Dymond tweeted the American-based royals didn't request Her Majesty's approval.
“Palace source tells BBC that the Queen was not asked by Meghan and Harry over the use of her childhood nickname; reports suggested Harry had sought permission from Queen to call newborn ‘Lilibet;' but Palace source says the Queen was ‘never asked,'” the BBC tweeted in 2021.