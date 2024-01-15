Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Left Queen Elizabeth Blindsided After They Named Princess Lilibet Without Permission

“Palace source tells BBC that the Queen was not asked by Meghan and Harry over the use of her childhood nickname; reports suggested Harry had sought permission from Queen to call newborn ‘Lilibet’; but Palace source says the Queen was ‘never asked,'” BBC correspondent Jonny Dymond tweeted back in 2021.

Although Elizabeth didn't give her stamp of approval, a source clarified that she wouldn't be able to decide what the Sussexes called their infant.

“It will have likely been a call saying that she’s arrived and we’d plan to name her after you — it’s not really something one can say no to. I doubt they asked — more likely informed," an insider said.