Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Left Queen Elizabeth Blindsided After They Named Princess Lilibet Without Permission
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed Princess Lilibet in 2021 — just one year after leaving the royal fold. Although the youngster's name was inspired by Harry's paternal grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, a reporter revealed the name choice was never formally approved by the late monarch.
“Palace source tells BBC that the Queen was not asked by Meghan and Harry over the use of her childhood nickname; reports suggested Harry had sought permission from Queen to call newborn ‘Lilibet’; but Palace source says the Queen was ‘never asked,'” BBC correspondent Jonny Dymond tweeted back in 2021.
Although Elizabeth didn't give her stamp of approval, a source clarified that she wouldn't be able to decide what the Sussexes called their infant.
“It will have likely been a call saying that she’s arrived and we’d plan to name her after you — it’s not really something one can say no to. I doubt they asked — more likely informed," an insider said.
The pair shared their second pregnancy during their interview with Oprah Winfrey, and the Duchess of Sussex announced they were expecting a little girl after experiencing a miscarriage.
“She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe," the pair said in a statement. "Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."
“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," they continued.
Despite the duo not asking Elizabeth if they could use her childhood nickname, Elizabeth, King Charles and Queen Camilla publicly celebrated Lilibet's arrival.
“The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” a spokesperson said.
Despite their feud, Prince William and Kate Middleton announced the news enthusiastically.
“We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie," the pair said in a statement.
OK! previously reported that Charles' presence in his American grandchildren's lives was greatly impacted by the Sussexes' "Megxit" scandal. In 2023, Charles requested Harry and Meghan move out of their royal residence, Frogmore Cottage, due to them giving up their senior royal roles, and since his rise to the throne, the little ones have spent minimal time in the U.K.
"When the King asked Prince Harry and his wife to vacate Frogmore Cottage, Harry said, 'Doesn't the King want to see his grandchildren?'" Michael Cole said on GB News.
"Well, the fact is he is not seeing his grandchildren," he continued. "He has hardly seen Prince Archie and I am not sure he has even since Princess Lilibet more than once. It is a very sad state of affairs."
