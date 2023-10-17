Queen Elizabeth Was Asked by Doctors to Ditch Her 'Evening Martini' Months Before Her Passing
Queen Elizabeth passed away in September of 2022, but in her final months, the monarch was forced to give up her guilty pleasure. Friends of Elizabeth revealed that she wasn't a heavy alcohol consumer but enjoyed a nightly cocktail before bed.
The source shared that medical professionals forced Elizabeth to give up her late-night beverage.
"The Queen has been told to give up her evening drink which is usually a martini," the insider told an outlet. "It’s not really a big deal for her, she is not a big drinker but it seems a trifle unfair that at this stage in her life, she’s having to give up one of very few pleasures."
Despite no longer being here, her loved ones continue to celebrate her legacy.
“In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us,” King Charles said in the statement.
“I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all,” he added.
Before Elizabeth's funeral, Prince William honored the famous matriarch and her role in diplomacy and their household.
"I, however, have lost a grandmother," he wrote. "And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade."
"My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives," he continued.
Prince Harry shared a similar sentiment despite have a tense relationship with his brood.
"For the kindness she showed my family and me. And I thank her on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all," the Duke of Sussex shared on his Archewell website.
"My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love. All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be a testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen. I will honor her memory by supporting my father, The King, in every way I can," the famous redhead added.