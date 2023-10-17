OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Queen Elizabeth II
OK LogoROYALS

Queen Elizabeth Was Asked by Doctors to Ditch Her 'Evening Martini' Months Before Her Passing

queen elizabeth gave up martinis before passing
Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 17 2023, Published 5:37 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Queen Elizabeth passed away in September of 2022, but in her final months, the monarch was forced to give up her guilty pleasure. Friends of Elizabeth revealed that she wasn't a heavy alcohol consumer but enjoyed a nightly cocktail before bed.

Article continues below advertisement
queen elizabeth gave up martinis before passing
Source: MEGA

Queen Elizabeth enjoyed a nightly martini.

The source shared that medical professionals forced Elizabeth to give up her late-night beverage.

"The Queen has been told to give up her evening drink which is usually a martini," the insider told an outlet. "It’s not really a big deal for her, she is not a big drinker but it seems a trifle unfair that at this stage in her life, she’s having to give up one of very few pleasures."

Article continues below advertisement
queen elizabeth gave up martinis before passing
Source: MEGA

King Charles honored Queen Elizabeth's anniversary on the anniversary of her death.

Despite no longer being here, her loved ones continue to celebrate her legacy.

“In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us,” King Charles said in the statement.

“I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all,” he added.

MORE ON:
Queen Elizabeth II
Article continues below advertisement
queen elizabeth gave up martinis before passing
Source: MEGA

Queen Elizabeth served as the British monarch for 70 years.

Before Elizabeth's funeral, Prince William honored the famous matriarch and her role in diplomacy and their household.

"I, however, have lost a grandmother," he wrote. "And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade."

"My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives," he continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Prince Harry shared a similar sentiment despite have a tense relationship with his brood.

"For the kindness she showed my family and me. And I thank her on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all," the Duke of Sussex shared on his Archewell website.

"My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love. All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be a testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen. I will honor her memory by supporting my father, The King, in every way I can," the famous redhead added.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.