Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Risk Being Evicted From Frogmore Cottage If Prince Andrew Doesn't Intervene
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were evicted from Frogmore Cottage in March, but since leaving the property, Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, have been using the mansion as their U.K. residence.
Despite Eugenie recently giving birth, a source warned that she risks being "turfed out" if her father, Prince Andrew, doesn't intervene.
Both Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice, use the Windsor property, but the insider claimed they aren't interested in renting the home from their uncle King Charles. (It was reported that one year at Frogmore Cottage cost $£360,000 ($442,490.40).
"The estate doesn't want to leave the property vacant and are keen to find a tenant," the insider told an outlet. "Royal residences within the security cordon have been leased to people outside of the family before. Close family friends will be given the option to lease the property if a full-time tenant can’t be found."
After Harry and Meghan were told to retrieve their belongings, Charles hoped Andrew would leave the Royal Lodge and transition into a smaller home.
"The Frogmore keys were handed to Andrew earlier this year so that he could move out of Royal Lodge," the source explained. "He hasn’t moved in, and he won’t. However, he’s allowed his daughters to make use of the property when they visit the Windsor estate."
In March, it was reported that the Sussexes were saddened by losing their English base but were happy that Eugenie was staying there.
"The Sussexes are disappointed by the move but couldn’t be happier that Eugenie and Jack will take it over," a source revealed. "They have been staying there on and off for the past few years anyway."
The spring decision foreshadowed the Sussexes' future in Harry's mother country.
“This eviction surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the U.K.," a source admitted to a publication.
“Andrew is resisting the idea of moving into Frogmore Cottage after he was offered it last week," the insider added. "But it shows Harry and Meghan are powerless to stop the eviction.”
Charles hoped to place his disgraced sibling at Frogmore Cottage, but he's emotionally attached to the Royal Lodge.
"There is pressure on Andrew to give up the Royal Lodge and that comes from a couple of points," royal expert Richard Palmer said in an interview. "Firstly, members of the royal family are looking at him and Fergie, looking at this 30-room house, with seven bedrooms, and saying it's ridiculous there are just two people living there. Andrew at one end of the house and his ex-wife at the other."
"More importantly, it's an expensive place to run and is looking a bit neglected, from what I understand," the correspondent added.
Sources spoke to OK! U.K.