Quentin Tarantino Being Ridiculed Over Plan to Launch Naughty 'Farce' Play in London's West End as Part of His Directing 'Swansong'
March 29 2026, Published 5:33 p.m. ET
OK! can reveal Quentin Tarantino is facing ridicule over apparent plans to bow out of directing with a risqué British farce in London's West End – with critics already questioning whether the project will land in a modern, more socially conscious era or measure up to his cinematic legacy.
Tarantino, 63, the Oscar-winning director behind Pulp Fiction and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, has revealed he is on the edge of quitting the film business, and insiders say one of his next projects will be a stage play rather than a film, marking a significant shift as he approaches what he has long described as his final works before quitting showbiz.
The filmmaker, who lives in Israel with his wife, Daniella Pick, is said to have been developing the theater production for a likely 2027 debut in London, with late 2026 still a possibility.
It comes after he scrapped his planned final film The Movie Critic and stepped back from directing The Adventures Of Cliff Booth, which is now being helmed by David Fincher.
According to a well-placed source, Tarantino's theatrical venture is not an adaptation of his film work but an original script rooted in classic British comedy traditions.
The insider said: "He has written this himself. It is not based on any of his films. It is a farce, in the British tradition. He's been looking at all sorts of venues in London as he weighs up how it could be staged."
Another source added: "There is already chatter in industry circles that he is being mocked for choosing to go out on something that feels deliberately provocative but also strangely lightweight compared to the films that made his name."
Tarantino is thought to have been exploring venues across London while also holding early discussions with major Hollywood names about potential casting, although many of his frequent collaborators, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt lack extensive theatrical experience.
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Industry insiders suggested the tonal shift has raised eyebrows. One said: "People are surprised that this is what Quentin appears to be building toward as part of his swansong. There is a sense he is being lightly mocked behind the scenes for pivoting to something that risks coming across as a throwback farce that may not sit comfortably in a more modern, more woke era."
Another insider added: "There is also scepticism about whether a broad, cheeky stage comedy can really stand alongside the weight and cultural impact of his films. Quentin's reputation has been built on bold, genre-defining cinema, and this feels like a very different register entirely."
Tarantino was recently spotted attending a performance of High Noon in London's West End in February, fueling speculation he is closely studying the current theatrical landscape as he develops the production.
Sources said staging remains a key focus, with the director reportedly weighing up venues of varying scale to best accommodate the physical comedy elements of the script.
Sources said the project would be a "bonus" to Tarantino's long-held ambition to limit himself to 10 feature films – a self-imposed rule that has shaped his recent career decisions.
While he has not yet confirmed what will ultimately serve as his final film, attention has now turned to whether his unexpected move into theater will redefine – or complicate – the legacy he leaves behind.
Tarantino said during a podcast interview last year about his plans to go into theater: "The play is written. It is absolutely the next thing I'm going to do. "We'll start the ball rolling on it in January... it's probably going to take up a year and a half to two years of my life."