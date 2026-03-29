or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > Quentin Tarantino
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Quentin Tarantino Being Ridiculed Over Plan to Launch Naughty 'Farce' Play in London's West End as Part of His Directing 'Swansong'

Photo of Quentin Tarantino.
Source: MEGA

Quentin Tarantino is facing ridicule over his plans to launch farce British play.

March 29 2026, Published 5:33 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

OK! can reveal Quentin Tarantino is facing ridicule over apparent plans to bow out of directing with a risqué British farce in London's West End – with critics already questioning whether the project will land in a modern, more socially conscious era or measure up to his cinematic legacy.

Tarantino, 63, the Oscar-winning director behind Pulp Fiction and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, has revealed he is on the edge of quitting the film business, and insiders say one of his next projects will be a stage play rather than a film, marking a significant shift as he approaches what he has long described as his final works before quitting showbiz.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Image of Quentin Tarantino is the director behind 'Pulp Fiction' and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.'
Source: MEGA

Quentin Tarantino is the director behind 'Pulp Fiction' and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.'

Article continues below advertisement

The filmmaker, who lives in Israel with his wife, Daniella Pick, is said to have been developing the theater production for a likely 2027 debut in London, with late 2026 still a possibility.

It comes after he scrapped his planned final film The Movie Critic and stepped back from directing The Adventures Of Cliff Booth, which is now being helmed by David Fincher.

According to a well-placed source, Tarantino's theatrical venture is not an adaptation of his film work but an original script rooted in classic British comedy traditions.

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Quentin Tarantino lives in Israel with Daniella Pick.
Source: MEGA

Quentin Tarantino lives in Israel with Daniella Pick.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider said: "He has written this himself. It is not based on any of his films. It is a farce, in the British tradition. He's been looking at all sorts of venues in London as he weighs up how it could be staged."

Another source added: "There is already chatter in industry circles that he is being mocked for choosing to go out on something that feels deliberately provocative but also strangely lightweight compared to the films that made his name."

Tarantino is thought to have been exploring venues across London while also holding early discussions with major Hollywood names about potential casting, although many of his frequent collaborators, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt lack extensive theatrical experience.

MORE ON:
Quentin Tarantino

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Quentin Tarantino was recently seen attending a performance of 'High Noon' in London's West End.
Source: MEGA

Quentin Tarantino was recently seen attending a performance of 'High Noon' in London's West End.

Article continues below advertisement

Industry insiders suggested the tonal shift has raised eyebrows. One said: "People are surprised that this is what Quentin appears to be building toward as part of his swansong. There is a sense he is being lightly mocked behind the scenes for pivoting to something that risks coming across as a throwback farce that may not sit comfortably in a more modern, more woke era."

Another insider added: "There is also scepticism about whether a broad, cheeky stage comedy can really stand alongside the weight and cultural impact of his films. Quentin's reputation has been built on bold, genre-defining cinema, and this feels like a very different register entirely."

Tarantino was recently spotted attending a performance of High Noon in London's West End in February, fueling speculation he is closely studying the current theatrical landscape as he develops the production.

Sources said staging remains a key focus, with the director reportedly weighing up venues of varying scale to best accommodate the physical comedy elements of the script.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Quentin Tarantino spoke about his plans to go into theater.
Source: MEGA

Quentin Tarantino spoke about his plans to go into theater.

Sources said the project would be a "bonus" to Tarantino's long-held ambition to limit himself to 10 feature films – a self-imposed rule that has shaped his recent career decisions.

While he has not yet confirmed what will ultimately serve as his final film, attention has now turned to whether his unexpected move into theater will redefine – or complicate – the legacy he leaves behind.

Tarantino said during a podcast interview last year about his plans to go into theater: "The play is written. It is absolutely the next thing I'm going to do. "We'll start the ball rolling on it in January... it's probably going to take up a year and a half to two years of my life."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.