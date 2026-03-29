EXCLUSIVE Quentin Tarantino Being Ridiculed Over Plan to Launch Naughty 'Farce' Play in London's West End as Part of His Directing 'Swansong' Source: MEGA Quentin Tarantino is facing ridicule over his plans to launch farce British play. Aaron Tinney March 29 2026, Published 5:33 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Quentin Tarantino is the director behind 'Pulp Fiction' and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.'

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The filmmaker, who lives in Israel with his wife, Daniella Pick, is said to have been developing the theater production for a likely 2027 debut in London, with late 2026 still a possibility. It comes after he scrapped his planned final film The Movie Critic and stepped back from directing The Adventures Of Cliff Booth, which is now being helmed by David Fincher. According to a well-placed source, Tarantino's theatrical venture is not an adaptation of his film work but an original script rooted in classic British comedy traditions.

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Source: MEGA Quentin Tarantino lives in Israel with Daniella Pick.

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The insider said: "He has written this himself. It is not based on any of his films. It is a farce, in the British tradition. He's been looking at all sorts of venues in London as he weighs up how it could be staged." Another source added: "There is already chatter in industry circles that he is being mocked for choosing to go out on something that feels deliberately provocative but also strangely lightweight compared to the films that made his name." Tarantino is thought to have been exploring venues across London while also holding early discussions with major Hollywood names about potential casting, although many of his frequent collaborators, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt lack extensive theatrical experience.

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Source: MEGA Quentin Tarantino was recently seen attending a performance of 'High Noon' in London's West End.

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Industry insiders suggested the tonal shift has raised eyebrows. One said: "People are surprised that this is what Quentin appears to be building toward as part of his swansong. There is a sense he is being lightly mocked behind the scenes for pivoting to something that risks coming across as a throwback farce that may not sit comfortably in a more modern, more woke era." Another insider added: "There is also scepticism about whether a broad, cheeky stage comedy can really stand alongside the weight and cultural impact of his films. Quentin's reputation has been built on bold, genre-defining cinema, and this feels like a very different register entirely." Tarantino was recently spotted attending a performance of High Noon in London's West End in February, fueling speculation he is closely studying the current theatrical landscape as he develops the production. Sources said staging remains a key focus, with the director reportedly weighing up venues of varying scale to best accommodate the physical comedy elements of the script.

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Source: MEGA Quentin Tarantino spoke about his plans to go into theater.