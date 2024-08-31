Rapper Fatman Scoop Dead at 53 After Suffering Medical Emergency During Connecticut Concert

The star reportedly collapsed out of the audience's view after performing at the event. Fan videos from right before the incident showed a shirtless Fatman Scoop, a.k.a. Isaac Freeman III, hyping up the crowd.

Another clip from the night showed medical personnel performing chest compressions on someone behind the DJ booth. The music then suddenly cut and a hush fell over the crowd as murmurs about Fatman Scoop getting CPR spread through the crowd.