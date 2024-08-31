Rapper Fatman Scoop Dead at 53 After Suffering Medical Emergency During Connecticut Concert
RIP, Fatman Scoop.
On Friday, August 30, the New York rapper, 53, passed away after experiencing a "medical emergency" in the middle of headlining the “Green & Gold Party” in Hamden, Conn.
The star reportedly collapsed out of the audience's view after performing at the event. Fan videos from right before the incident showed a shirtless Fatman Scoop, a.k.a. Isaac Freeman III, hyping up the crowd.
Another clip from the night showed medical personnel performing chest compressions on someone behind the DJ booth. The music then suddenly cut and a hush fell over the crowd as murmurs about Fatman Scoop getting CPR spread through the crowd.
The person who filmed the footage claimed they saw Fatman Scoop fall over before medical professionals arrived.
According to TMZ, police arrived at the park around 8:33 p.m. Fatman Scoop's set was advertised to start at 7:15 p.m. The "Be Faithful" singer was then stretchered offstage and brought to a local hospital.
The musician was originally set to perform last month before inclement weather forced them to reschedule.
Following the harrowing incident, Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett announced that Fatman Scoop experienced a medical emergency and has since been transported to the hospital via ambulance.
“Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers,” the politician penned on Facebook.
Fatman Scoop's tour manager also confirmed his death as they wrote a heartfelt message about him on social media.
"I am honestly lost for words… You took me all over the world and had me performing alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages on this planet, the things you taught me have truly made me the man I am today. Thank you so much, I love you x," they penned.
Fatman Scoop hit the height of his fame in the 1990s for his hit song “Be Faithful." He then was featured on Missy Elliott’s “Lose Control,” which was number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2005.
Additionally, Fatman Sccop made an appearance on Mariah Carey’s Grammy-nominated “It’s Like That,” and had worked with Timbaland and Magoo, Nick Cannon, and Skrillex throughout his career.
On the morning of the star's death, he released the official music video for his and Dyce Paso's new song “Let It Go.”
Since Fatman Scoop's unfortunate passing, social media users have taken to his Instagram comments to share their condolences.
"Sleep In Peace. #Legendary," one person wrote, as another added, "RIP 🙏🏼 Will never forget that name."
A third individual declared, "There will never be another Fatman Scoop!" as a fourth fan stated, "Say it ain’t so💔."