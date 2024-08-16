OK Magazine
Shannen Doherty's Mom Reveals She's Taking Over Late Actress' Podcast: 'That's What We Discussed She Wanted Me to Do'

Photo of Shannen and Rosa Doherty
Source: @theshando/instagram

Shannen Doherty's mom Rosa gushed over how much the late actress enjoyed recording her podcast.

By:

Aug. 16 2024, Published 10:39 a.m. ET

Shannen Doherty's mom, Rosa Doherty, is ensuring her daughter is never forgotten.

On the Wednesday, August 14, episode of the late actress' "Let's Be Clear" podcast, Rosa revealed she is taking over her loved one's passion project to honor her legacy.

shannen doherty mom
Source: @theshando/instagram

Shannen Doherty's mom, Rosa Doherty, is taking over the late actress' podcast 'Let's Be Clear.'

"I am going to be doing my best to try to continue this for her because that’s what we discussed she wanted me to do," Rosa told listeners. "Of course, I’m not her. I could never be her. I’m not as well-spoken as she was, but I’m here for all of you."

Rosa, who has been a guest on the show in the past, said the podcast "meant so much to me because I got to watch her do this when it was so special for her. And it helped her so much through everything she was going through."

shannen doherty mom
Source: @letsbeclearpod/instagram

Rosa revealed that prior to her daughters's death, the TV star asked her to continue the podcast.

"I really want to keep up with you guys and you guys to keep up with us and know what’s going on and continue the love that Shannen had," she added.

Rosa was joined on the episode by the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum's friend Anne Marie Kortright.

shannen doherty mom
Source: mega

The 'Charmed' star was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015.

During the episode, Rosa shared a few memories of her time with Shannen, including the actress' decision to shave her head as she began chemotherapy.

"I was there with her, and she’s like, ‘OK, mom, I want you to cut my hair.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ Because at the time she was losing some hair, but she still had a full head of hair," the matriarch recalled.

Shannen Doherty
shannen doherty mom taking over late actress podcast wanted me to
Source: @theshando/instagram

Shannen updated fans on every step of her cancer battle via social media before she died on July 13.

"And she said, ‘No, come with me,’ and she took me into the bathroom and she put her hair in a ponytail and she said, ‘Cut this ponytail off now.’ And I did cut the ponytail," Rosa said, noting they then decided to go ahead and fully shave her locks.

As OK! reported, the beloved actress was 53 when she died on July 13 after a long battle with cancer.

Though the Charmed star was undergoing several treatments to fight the devastating disease, her oncologist Dr. Lawrence D. Piro revealed to a news outlet that things took a turn for the worse a few weeks before she passed.

However, "she was very comfortable," he insisted of her last days. "It was somber and sad, but beautiful and loving. She wasn’t ready to leave because she loved life."

Shannen was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015 but was in remission by 2017.

However, the disease returned in 2019 in stage 4. In 2023, the TV star revealed the cancer was terminal and had spread to her bones and brain.

