Reba McEntire Reveals Her Boyfriend Rex Linn Nicknamed Her 'Tater Tot' After They Bonded Over The Fried Snack On Their First Date
Reba McEntire recently shared a silly detail about her and boyfriend Rex Linn's three-year romance.
During the Wednesday, March 29, episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the country music singer explained the origin of the pair's nicknames.
"We all went to dinner, had a good time, went down the street to a wine bar, and they said, 'Well, I understand you've already had dinner, but we do have some good appetizers,'" she prefaced to Hudson.
"I said, 'What do you have?' They said, 'Well, we have tater tots.' I went, [raises hand], and so Rex said, 'That's your nickname from here on out — Tater Tot,'" she said in the interview, adding that she calls Linn "Sugar Tot."
"We're the tots — sugar and tater. So, we've been together ever since," the actress added. "He's a sweetheart."
McEntire also discussed how she met Linn 30 years prior to their first date. The mom-of-one explained that she first encountered her "handsome rascal" while on set of the 1991 film The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw.
The couple then reconnected when they were both cast on Young Sheldon in January 2020.
"I was doing Young Sheldon, the TV show, Rex was doing Young Sheldon — so was Melissa Peterman, who played Barbara Jean on the Reba show," the famous red-head said. "Rex texted me and said, 'You gonna be in town?' I said, 'Yeah.' He said, 'Well, let's go to dinner.'"
- 'The Voice' Drama Exposed: Why Kelly Clarkson & Former Mother-In-Law Reba McEntire's 'Tension' Is Exploding Behind The Scenes
- Reba McEntire Reveals If She Would Take Over Blake Shelton's Red Chair On 'The Voice'
- Reba McEntire & Boyfriend Rex Linn Hit Rough Patch Due To Opposing Love Languages, Spills Insider
Shortly after she began dating Linn, the 68-year-old went back home due to the loss of her mother in March 2020. As she was "taking care of all of Mom and Dad's things," she mentioned how the 66-year-old would send her food packages in the mail.
"Every day there was a new something coming in," she described.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
What's he sending?'" she said, referring to receiving gifts to her sister’s home.
"He sent pecan pie, lobster tail, steaks — Perini steaks from south Texas — and boy, it was a good time. McConnell's ice cream. My little sister would ration us. We'd just get one little scoop per night while we were watching Ozark. She was saving it," the queen of country added.