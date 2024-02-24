Sofía Vergara Has 'Done Her Best to Move on' After Joe Manganiello Divorce: 'She Always Gets Back Up'
Sofía Vergara is still picking up the pieces of her shattered heart.
It's been seven months since her ex-husband Joe Manganiello filed to end their almost eight-year marriage — but the Modern Family actress still experiences occasional moments of sadness.
“Sofía didn’t want a divorce, it broke her heart, but she says that’s life," a source recently spilled to a news publication of the brunette bombshell, whose marriage to Manganiello ended in July 2023 and was finalized earlier this month, per RadarOnline.com.
"She’s done her best to move on and is bouncing back," the insider explained, noting, "friends say she seems happier than ever, and the secret is her positive and upbeat attitude."
Her booming career has also helped keep Vergara in good spirits.
While she had already been earning more than $10 million each season as a judge on America's Got Talent, Vergara recently starred in Netflix's hit limited series Griselda, allowing the Hollywood beauty to stay busy as she adjusts to her newly single lifestyle.
"Sofía misses Joe," the confidante confessed, however, "she’s distracting herself with work, seeing old friends and rediscovering hobbies."
"She may fall from time to time, but she always gets back up, brushes herself off and moves on," the source concluded.
In the months following her split from Manganiello, Vergara was romantically linked to orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman.
Their rumored fling didn't seem to turn into anything super serious, as a separate insider claimed earlier this month that Vergara has been enjoying "dating around."
Manganiello, on the other hand, has moved on with girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor, whom he even made things Instagram official with on Valentine's Day.
Still, the 51-year-old is "not looking to be tied down" despite the public confirmation of her ex-husband's new relationship.
The Hot Pursuit star "is relieved to be in control of her life and is excited about what the future holds in her personal and professional life," the source detailed, noting Vergara is ready to start a "new chapter."
Vergara and the Magic Mike actor tied the knot in 2015, though their marriage was forced to come to an end during the summer of 2023 due to "irreconcilable differences."
The stunning celebrity later revealed the real reason behind her marital demise, which came down to a fight over whether to have children together.
"Well, I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger," Vergara explained during an interview last month, as OK! previously reported. "He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom."
