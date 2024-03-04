Kyle Richards Sits Front Row at Morgan Wade's Concert After She Gets Cowboy Tattoo Amid Romance Rumors
Kyle Richards continues to be Morgan Wade's biggest fan.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG, 55, sat in the front row at the country singer's concert on Saturday, March 2, in Arizona, as rumors have continued to swirl about a possible romance between the two after Richards' separation from Mauricio Umansky last year.
In the video, the Bravo star can be seen keeping her eyes on Wade, 29, as she snapped photos of the musician on her phone while belting out the words to all of her songs.
The following day, Richards shared an Instagram Reel showing off a brand new tattoo of a cowboy hat, which may have been a nod to Wade's country career. However, it's unclear whether or not the ink was made permanent.
The Halloween actress' unwavering support for the "Wilder Days" singer comes as Andy Cohen asked her if she would ever date a woman during the first installment of the RHOBH Season 13 reunion.
"I grew up [where] everything had to be by the book and everything your mom teaches you that's what you have to think and believe," she explained. "This last year and a half, I have changed. I don't know what the future holds, so why wouldn't I say maybe?"
- Kyle Richards Reveals Where She and Morgan Wade Stand After Country Singer Deletes All Photos of the 'RHOBH' Star on Instagram
- Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Grab Lunch Together After 'RHOBH' Star Says She and Mauricio Umansky Are 'Not Hiding' Their Split: Photos
- Morgan Wade Addresses Kyle Richards Fallout Rumors: We 'Are Not' Fighting
Richards and Wade have forged a tight bond after the former child star and the real estate broker, 53, paused their nearly 30-year marriage.
"Morgan and I are very close friends, we talk every day," the mother-of-four said during a recent episode of RHOBH. "Morgan is 100 percent herself. No excuses, no apologies and there was something very freeing about that to me. I’m someone who’s always so worried about everything being so together and perfect that I, honestly, was just taken by that."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Richards isn’t holding out hope for a reconciliation. “We're a family no matter what, and we love each other, and we're just trying to figure it out. So right now, it's not on pause," Richards explained in a recent interview about moving forward with the split. "We're actively navigating through this and working through it."
"We're not going to be in this situation forever, whichever way that goes. Time will tell, probably sooner than later, but we're hanging in there. The good thing is we get along well, and we were at an event last night together with the family. And I don't know, it's been working for us. It's kind of strange, but hey, like I said, we're family no matter what," the reality star noted.
TMZ obtained the footage of Richards at Wade's concert.