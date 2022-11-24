'RHONJ' Star Frankie Catania Dishes On Spending 'Formative' Years On Bravo & His 'Inspiring' Mom Dolores Catania

"I did grow up on the show during my formative years," the SHU alum, 24, explains of being on the series since he was 16. "It's been nothing but a pleasurable experience for me. I think the show and Bravo as a franchise have treated me very well and have put me in a very respectable light."

"I think it's a very unique factor to my life," he says of filming. "There are a lot of factors in my life that I look at from a holistic view and say, 'I really wonder what that part of my life would be like without the show?'"