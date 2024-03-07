Rita Moreno's Fling With Elvis Presley Started After His Manager Told Her the Singer 'Liked What He Saw'
Rita Moreno is sharing the details from her glory days!
In a new interview, the actress discussed how Marlon Brando breaking her heart lead to her having a fling with Elvis Presley.
"Elvis Presley is another whole story. I was going with Marlon at the time," the 92-year-old began. "He wasn't necessarily going with me, but I was going with him. You know what I mean?"
"I found one day some lady's lingerie in his house and I went home weeping and crying and so hurt and furious and I thought, 'I never want to see him again,'" she continued. "But I knew I didn't mean that. I was really just absolutely crushed. Not only crushed but I was his slave."
"I just adored and worshiped him is more like it," the mother-of-one confessed.
While licking her wounds, she received the call of a lifetime.
"Turns out Elvis saw you with the commissary of the 20th Century Fox. He liked what he saw and he would like very much to meet you. Would you like to meet him?" she recalled of what his manager told her over the phone.
"I saw the underwear and I said yes," the West Side Story lead quipped of what was going through her mind at the time.
In a separate interview, the former singer-dancer admitted the late music icon — who died at age 42 in 1977 — was a bit too "boring" for her.
"He was sweet, but he was a country boy," she explained.
Moreno didn't spare the details about their romance in her 2013 memoir, hinting they never slept together. "Maybe Elvis was inhibited by inbred religious prohibitions or an Oedipal complex, or maybe he simply preferred the thrill of a denied release," she wrote. "Whatever put the brakes on the famous pelvis, it ground to a halt at."
The Oscar winner has been making the press rounds ahead of the theatrical premiere of her latest flick The Prank, and on The View, she came close to spilling the tea about a few nasty women she encountered during her earlier days in Hollywood.
Moreno explained that she channeled their rude energy for her character.
"I just thought, how am I going to play this terrible person? And I thought of all the women in my life — particularly in show business — who'd really been awful to me. All of these b------," she admitted.
"I said to myself, I thought, I'm going to use all of the things that they did with me and my little Puerto Rican past, and that's what I do," Moreno continued. "Boy, was that fun."
