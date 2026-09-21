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Rita Wilson, 69, Stuns With Huge Back Tattoo in Surprising Instagram Image

Split photo of Rita Wilson
Source: MEGA; @RITAWILSON/INSTAGRAM

Rita Wilson showed off her huge back tattoo in a topless picture on Instagram.

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Sept. 21 2026, Updated 9:54 a.m. ET

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Rita Wilson recently stunned fans with a bareback photo that showcased a huge tattoo across her back.

The 69-year-old took to Instagram last weekend to make a carousel post of seemingly random images of her, where she added the topless photo.

The picture was taken with her back to the camera, with outlines and details of a huge ornate cross decorating her back from her shoulder blades to almost her waist.

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Source: @RITAWILSON/INSTAGRAM

Rita Wilson shared a bareback photo of her on Instagram.

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Rita Wilson Debuted Huge Cross Tattoo on Her Back

Image of Rita Wilson debuted huge back tattoo of a cross last weekend.
Source: @RITAWILSON/INSTAGRAM

Rita Wilson debuted huge back tattoo of a cross last weekend.

The mesmerizing tattoo on the actress' back consisted of smooth lines overlapping each other, almost in a psychedelic doodle form, in the middle that resembled the shape of a cross.

It was then outlined by thick, shadowed borders with round flourishes to give it a completely enchanting appearance.

Another beautifully shadowed sun motif was noticeable on her upper arm in the same photo, with an infinity design below it.

It also had some letters written underneath, which couldn't be deciphered properly because of the angle.

The singer wore small diamond earrings, a gold necklace and a bright smile in the photo, while her hair was swept up in a casual messy bun.

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Image of Rita Wilson revealed that she is 'lovin' getting more unfiltered as she ages.
Source: MEGA

Rita Wilson revealed that she is 'lovin' getting more unfiltered as she ages.

She released her new song “Stranger with Age” on September 18 as part of the deluxe edition of her sixth album, Sound of a Woman, which was released in May.

She made a reference to the song in the caption of the post, writing, “STRANGER WITH AGE? Who? Me?”

“I'm lovin’ it! Who else is stranger with me?” Wilson asked her followers before declaring that the song is now available everywhere.

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Rita Wilson Previously Opened Up How Her Perception of Tattoos Changed

Image of Rita Wilson admitted that a conversation with a tattoo artist changed her perception of tattoos.
Source: MEGA

Rita Wilson admitted that a conversation with a tattoo artist changed her perception of tattoos.

In an interview with The Cut a few months ago, the Sleepless in Seattle star shared how her relationship with tattoos has evolved over the years.

The subject came up when the Hollywood icon complimented the interviewer on her tattoos and how the strategic cutouts in her dress accentuated the ink.

When the interviewer exclaimed that Wilson is “pro tattoo,” she explained how her opinions changed on the subject over the years.

“Do you know what? I'm gonna tell you something ‘cause my son is covered also,” she began.

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Source: @THECUT/INSTAGRAM AND @HELLOTEFI/INSTAGRAM

Rita Wilson shared how her relationship with tattoos has evolved over time.

Image of Rita Wilson said that she looks at people differently when she sees their tattoos.
Source: MEGA

Rita Wilson said that she looks at people differently when she sees their tattoos.

“When I grew up, anybody who had a tattoo, they were very…like they were a thug, they were a bad guy, they were an ex-con…they went to jail,” she explained.

However, things changed as she “recently met a tattoo artist.”

“So, I was talking to this tattoo artist and she said, ‘No, when people come to me, they want to put tattoos on their bodies that really show you who they are. So you can get to know them,’” she continued.

“So, now when I look at somebody’s tattoo, I look at them in a different way,” she clarified.

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