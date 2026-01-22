Nick Reiner's Ex-Lawyer Alan Jackson Declares 'There's No Question' That Accused Double Murderer Is Not Guilty: 'There’s a Lot to Uncover'
Powerhouse defense lawyer Alan Jackson firmly believes former client Nick Reiner is not guilty of murdering his parents.
Speaking on NewsNation's Jesse Weber Live on Wednesday, January 21, Jackson reiterated that he "stick(s) by" his prior statement at the courthouse earlier this month when he withdrew himself from the case for unknown reasons.
Explaining he's "limited" in what he can say, he told Weber that after investigating the case "from top to bottom" for three weeks, "there’s no question" that the 32-year-old isn't guilty of fatally stabbing Rob and Michelle Reiner in December 2025.
"Pursuant to the laws of the state of California, pursuant to the laws of this state, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder, and I will stick by that," he stipulated. "I stand by it. I still believe it. I believed it then, I believe it now."
Alan went on to say that "every day that goes by," he's "more solid" in his opinion that the celebrity scion should be acquitted in the tragic double homicide. "We uncovered every single thing you could possibly uncover, at least up to that moment, with regard to Nick’s case," he told Jesse.
Alan Jackson Implies Nick Reiner's Schizophrenia Diagnosis Could Get Him Off
When asked whether he thought the murders were preventable, he responded, "Do I think that this tragedy, this absolute tragedy, could have been avoided? Of course, it could have been avoided."
Alan then concluded, "There’s a lot to uncover, a lot of layers of the onion to peel back as it relates to, generally speaking, the mental health industry writ large here in the United States."
The lawyer best known for the acquittal of Karen Read was likely referring to Nick's schizophrenia diagnosis in the years before he allegedly murdered his mom and dad.
Nick Reiner Was in a Mental Health Conservatorship
Alan's remarks come as it was recently reported that Nick was in a one-year mental health conservatorship in 2020. The former screenwriter was placed in an L.P.S. conservatorship, which typically stems from involuntary psychiatric hospitalization.
It was previously reported that approximately one month before his parents’ murders, Nick switched to a new medication that made him become erratic and act dangerous.
An insider said the medication sent "Nick into a spiral," and that he suffered "a complete break from reality." The son of beloved Hollywood director Rob also struggled with substance abuse issues, and was in and out of rehab 18 times.
'A Jury Could Find Him Legally Insane'
It's widely speculated that Nick — who was arrested five hours after his parents were found deceased with knife wounds at their Brentwood, Calif., home on December 14, 2025 — will eventually plead not guilty by reason of insanity.
Another source close to the case noted of the insanity argument, "Even if there was planning involved, a jury could find him legally insane."
"He’s living in his own world. Completely cut off from reality," they stressed. "Watching it unfold is terrifying."
Nick's next court hearing is scheduled for February 23.