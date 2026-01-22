TRUE CRIME NEWS Nick Reiner's Ex-Lawyer Alan Jackson Declares 'There's No Question' That Accused Double Murderer Is Not Guilty: 'There’s a Lot to Uncover' Source: Nick Reiner/YouTube; NewsNation/YouTube; mega 'I stand by it. I still believe it. I believed it then, I believe it now,' said Alan Jackson. Allie Fasanella Jan. 22 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Powerhouse defense lawyer Alan Jackson firmly believes former client Nick Reiner is not guilty of murdering his parents. Speaking on NewsNation's Jesse Weber Live on Wednesday, January 21, Jackson reiterated that he "stick(s) by" his prior statement at the courthouse earlier this month when he withdrew himself from the case for unknown reasons. Explaining he's "limited" in what he can say, he told Weber that after investigating the case "from top to bottom" for three weeks, "there’s no question" that the 32-year-old isn't guilty of fatally stabbing Rob and Michelle Reiner in December 2025.

"There's no question in my mind ... Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder," his former attorney, Alan Jackson, tells NewsNation's @JesseCordWeber. Jackson says there are a lot of layers "of the onion to peel back" relating to the mental health industry in the United States.… pic.twitter.com/05DpSn00Gv — NewsNation (@NewsNation) January 22, 2026 Source: @NewsNation/x Alan Jackson revealed why he believes Nick Reiner is not guilty in a new interview.

Source: mega; @michelereiner/instagram 'We uncovered every single thing you could possibly uncover,' the lawyer explained.

"Pursuant to the laws of the state of California, pursuant to the laws of this state, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder, and I will stick by that," he stipulated. "I stand by it. I still believe it. I believed it then, I believe it now." Alan went on to say that "every day that goes by," he's "more solid" in his opinion that the celebrity scion should be acquitted in the tragic double homicide. "We uncovered every single thing you could possibly uncover, at least up to that moment, with regard to Nick’s case," he told Jesse.

Alan Jackson Implies Nick Reiner's Schizophrenia Diagnosis Could Get Him Off

Source: mega Alan Jackson said there's 'a lot of layers of the onion to peel back' with respect to the case.

When asked whether he thought the murders were preventable, he responded, "Do I think that this tragedy, this absolute tragedy, could have been avoided? Of course, it could have been avoided." Alan then concluded, "There’s a lot to uncover, a lot of layers of the onion to peel back as it relates to, generally speaking, the mental health industry writ large here in the United States." The lawyer best known for the acquittal of Karen Read was likely referring to Nick's schizophrenia diagnosis in the years before he allegedly murdered his mom and dad.

Nick Reiner Was in a Mental Health Conservatorship

Source: mega; @jakereiner/instagram Nick was spiraling before the murders as a result of new medication, reports claimed.

Alan's remarks come as it was recently reported that Nick was in a one-year mental health conservatorship in 2020. The former screenwriter was placed in an L.P.S. conservatorship, which typically stems from involuntary psychiatric hospitalization. It was previously reported that approximately one month before his parents’ murders, Nick switched to a new medication that made him become erratic and act dangerous. An insider said the medication sent "Nick into a spiral," and that he suffered "a complete break from reality." The son of beloved Hollywood director Rob also struggled with substance abuse issues, and was in and out of rehab 18 times.

'A Jury Could Find Him Legally Insane'

Source: mega Nick Reiner was arrested for the murders of his parents on December 14, 2025.