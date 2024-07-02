RFK Jr. Claims He Has 'So Many Skeletons' in His Closet After Former Babysitter Accuses Him of Sexual Assault
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gave a bizarre answer when asked to comment on shocking allegations that arose from a recent Vanity Fair expose.
The report included a photo that sparked rumors he'd once eaten what appeared to be a barbequed dog, as well as accusations made against him by a babysitter who once worked for his family.
On a recent installment of Breaking Points co-host Sagaar Enjeti gave him the opportunity to set the record straight on both points. While the politician — who is currently running for president in the 2024 election — clarified that the photograph was of him eating a goat in Patagonia, he refused to elaborate on the babysitter's allegations.
"Listen, I’ve said this from the beginning. I’m not a church boy," he said. "I am not running like that ... I had a very, very rambunctious youth."
"I said in my announcement speech that I have so many skeletons in my closet that if they if they could all vote, I could run for king of the world," Kennedy Jr. continued.
"So, you know, Vanity Fair is recycling 30-year-old stories," he added. "And, I’m not, you know, going to comment on the details of any of them, but it’s, you know, I am who I am."
Enjeti pushed, "You’re talking there about the nanny situation. I mean, I do have to ask, sir, I mean, are you denying it or not?"
"I’m not going to comment on it," he repeated.
"All right," Enjeti replied. "Well, I gave you the opportunity. And officially, it’s a goat."
The babysitter, Eliza Cooney, alleged Kennedy Jr. had been inappropriate with her during her employment.
"Kennedy came up behind her, blocked her inside the room, and began groping her, putting his hands on her hips and sliding them up along her rib cage and b------," the article claimed.
However, the politician was allegedly interrupted by a co-worker who said something along the lines of: "Don’t do anything you wouldn’t want your wife to know about."
The report also included excerpts from her diary, written over 1998 and 1999, that expressed her concerns about Kennedy Jr.
"From everything everybody says about the Kennedys + their Babysitters, they had me worried. Like I have to watch out, be careful," Cooney wrote per the outlet. "And the other night in the kitchen w/ Murray I could have sworn he was touching my leg + hand. It seemed like he thought I was somebody else or wasn’t paying attention. Like he would come to every once in a while and snap out of it or I would move away. It was like he was on something or really tired or was missing Mary or was testing me."
Vanity Fair reported the details of Cooney's allegations and her diary excerpts.