Prince William and Kate Middleton Played a Significant Role in South Korean President’s Royal Tour

Although Charles greeted the South Korean dignitaries, His Majesty was previously criticized for his lack of statesmanship. OK! previously reported Tom Bower questioned His Majesty's approach to globalization in an interview.

In October, Charles traveled to Kenya, and the monarch acknowledged the atrocities that occurred during the colonial era.

"The wrongdoings of the past are a cause of the greatest sorrow and the deepest regret," Charles said during a state banquet on Tuesday, October 31.

"There were abhorrent and unjustifiable acts of violence committed against Kenyans as they waged... a painful struggle for independence and sovereignty – and for that, there can be no excuse," he added.