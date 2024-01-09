Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Refuses to Attend His Own Birthday Fundraiser After Celebrities Snub Event: Report

On Monday, January 8, both Warwick and Sheen confirmed not only that they had not been told about the event but that they had no intention to be there to support the controversial politician.

"I don’t know anything about this event. I did not agree to it and I certainly won’t be there," the 83-year-old singer wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter. "If you are going to lie on my name, at least lie about something cool: ‘Revealed: Dionne collaborates with Rihanna on new album.'"