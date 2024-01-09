Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Refuses to Attend His Own Birthday Fundraiser After Celebrities Snub Event: Report
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reportedly no longer intends to make an appearance at his own celebrity fundraising event for his 70th birthday this month after several high-profile names announced they would not be attending.
Last week, the American Values 2024 PAC announced a joint fundraiser and birthday party would take place in Indian Wells, Calif., on January 22. The list of celebrity guests included Mike Tyson, Andrea Bocelli, Dionne Warwick and Martin Sheen.
"Join us for this historic event, as we celebrate a milestone birthday and the legacy of the Kennedy family, honoring the past, embracing the present and igniting the future," the event website read.
On Monday, January 8, both Warwick and Sheen confirmed not only that they had not been told about the event but that they had no intention to be there to support the controversial politician.
"I don’t know anything about this event. I did not agree to it and I certainly won’t be there," the 83-year-old singer wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter. "If you are going to lie on my name, at least lie about something cool: ‘Revealed: Dionne collaborates with Rihanna on new album.'"
Sheen had his own quippy comeback by having his fictional West Wing deputy chief of staff, actor Bradley Whitford, pen a post to the social media platform for him.
"There’s a story going around saying that Martin Sheen is supporting @RobertKennedyJr for president. The story is incorrect," Whitford said last Thursday.
Following the message, Whitford added a statement directly from the Grace and Frankie star that read: "I wholeheartedly support President Joe Biden and the democratic ticket in 2024."
This comes only weeks after Kennedy admitted he flew on one of convicted trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's private jets on more than one occasion in the 1990s. He claimed he'd taken a flight once in 1993 and one other time, noting he was flying to Florida with his family to visit his mother for an Easter celebration.
"I have been very open about this from the beginning. This was in ’93, so it was 30 years ago," the 69-year-old said in a recent interview. "It was before anybody knew about Jeffrey Epstein’s, you know, nefarious issues."