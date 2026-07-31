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Robert Pattinson's Daughter Has the Cutest Nickname for Her Famous Dad: 'Daddy Batman'

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Source: MEGA

Robert Pattinson's daughter adorably called the actor 'Daddy Batman' while Suki Waterhouse revealed the sweet nickname during a recent podcast appearance.

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July 31 2026, Updated 10:49 a.m. ET

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Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have continued to keep their family life private, but the singer recently shared a sweet detail about their 2-year-old daughter, giving fans a rare glimpse into life at home.

During an appearance on July 28 on the "And the Writer Is..." podcast, Waterhouse revealed the adorable nickname their daughter gave Pattinson while he was filming The Batman Part 2.

"She calls him Daddy Batman now, because he's always dressed up like that," Waterhouse said, "for the next seven months."

The actor has been filming the highly anticipated superhero sequel, directed by Matt Reeves. The cast also includes Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Charles Dance and Brian Tyree Henry.

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Suki Waterhouse Shared a Funny Behind-the-Scenes Parenting Moment

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Image of Suki Waterhouse shared that motherhood had been an amazing experience as she opened up about family life with Robert Pattinson.
Source: MEGA

Suki Waterhouse shared that motherhood had been an amazing experience as she opened up about family life with Robert Pattinson.

Waterhouse also opened up about how filming had blended into family life.

She revealed that Pattinson had often spoken to their daughter while still wearing his Batman makeup and costume. One recent FaceTime call even happened while he appeared covered in fake blood from filming.

"She doesn't actually seem to notice," Waterhouse said.

The couple, who got engaged in 2023, welcomed their daughter in 2024 and have largely kept her out of the spotlight.

During an interview with Harper's Bazaar last year, Waterhouse reflected on her experience as a mom and said she had been embracing every moment.

"I’m having such an amazing time. I’m really, really enjoying it," she admitted.

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Robert Pattinson Previously Opened Up About Fatherhood

Image of Robert Pattinson reflected on how fatherhood had changed his outlook on work and everyday life.
Source: MEGA

Robert Pattinson reflected on how fatherhood had changed his outlook on work and everyday life.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar in May 2025, the actor explained that becoming a father gave him a fresh perspective.

"Ever since [my daughter] was born, it's reinvigorated the way I approach work, and yeah, you're a completely different person the next day," Pattinson said.

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Image of Robert Pattinson said fatherhood had made him more relaxed as he reflected on how becoming a dad changed his daily life.
Source: MEGA

Robert Pattinson said fatherhood had made him more relaxed as he reflected on how becoming a dad changed his daily life.

He later told GQ that becoming a dad had also changed his lifestyle and daily routine.

"I'm a little more relaxed about a lot of different things," Pattinson said.

Pattinson added, "It gave me tons of energy when she was first born, like five months when I wasn't doing anything and then just suddenly.... Normally I feel like I barely do any work. I mean, other than Batman, I'd work a few months a year, and then I'd spend the rest of the time figuring out where the party's at."

He continued by saying that fatherhood had even changed his schedule.

"I think that element of my life...I mean, I'm literally going to bed so early. It's just ridiculous," he added.

'The Batman Part 2' Faced Multiple Release Delays

Image of Robert Pattinson remained busy filming 'The Batman Part 2,' which kept him away from several public events.
Source: MEGA

Robert Pattinson remained busy filming 'The Batman Part 2,' which kept him away from several public events.

Production on The Batman Part 2 has kept Pattinson busy in recent months.

The sequel was originally scheduled for release on October 3, 2025. It was later delayed to October 1, 2027, following the 2023 writers' and actors' strikes before moving once again to February 18, 2028.

The filming schedule also prevented Pattinson from attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding on July 3. Waterhouse attended the celebration on her own while Pattinson remained committed to production on the upcoming DC sequel.

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