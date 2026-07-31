Robert Pattinson's Daughter Has the Cutest Nickname for Her Famous Dad: 'Daddy Batman'

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Suki Waterhouse Shared a Funny Behind-the-Scenes Parenting Moment

Source: MEGA Suki Waterhouse shared that motherhood had been an amazing experience as she opened up about family life with Robert Pattinson.

Waterhouse also opened up about how filming had blended into family life. She revealed that Pattinson had often spoken to their daughter while still wearing his Batman makeup and costume. One recent FaceTime call even happened while he appeared covered in fake blood from filming. "She doesn't actually seem to notice," Waterhouse said. The couple, who got engaged in 2023, welcomed their daughter in 2024 and have largely kept her out of the spotlight. During an interview with Harper's Bazaar last year, Waterhouse reflected on her experience as a mom and said she had been embracing every moment. "I’m having such an amazing time. I’m really, really enjoying it," she admitted.

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Robert Pattinson Previously Opened Up About Fatherhood

Source: MEGA Robert Pattinson reflected on how fatherhood had changed his outlook on work and everyday life.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar in May 2025, the actor explained that becoming a father gave him a fresh perspective. "Ever since [my daughter] was born, it's reinvigorated the way I approach work, and yeah, you're a completely different person the next day," Pattinson said.

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Source: MEGA Robert Pattinson said fatherhood had made him more relaxed as he reflected on how becoming a dad changed his daily life.

He later told GQ that becoming a dad had also changed his lifestyle and daily routine. "I'm a little more relaxed about a lot of different things," Pattinson said. Pattinson added, "It gave me tons of energy when she was first born, like five months when I wasn't doing anything and then just suddenly.... Normally I feel like I barely do any work. I mean, other than Batman, I'd work a few months a year, and then I'd spend the rest of the time figuring out where the party's at." He continued by saying that fatherhood had even changed his schedule. "I think that element of my life...I mean, I'm literally going to bed so early. It's just ridiculous," he added.

'The Batman Part 2' Faced Multiple Release Delays

Source: MEGA Robert Pattinson remained busy filming 'The Batman Part 2,' which kept him away from several public events.