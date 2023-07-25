It's Over: Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro Call Off Engagement After 3 Years Together

The exes, both 30, revealed news of their engagement in March with a music video for their song "Beso," which was featured on their joint EP RR. Later that month, Rosalía and Rauw, who even have tattoos for each other, reflected on their relationship and what their partner had taught them.

"Rosi has a more solid music base than I do in the sense that I'm more extroverted in my music, but she's far more disciplined," Rauw said of how his then-fiancée inspired his own work. "But she's a freak-crazy workaholic. Piano lessons, dance lessons, voice lessons; what else can you learn when no one sings like you?"