It's Over: Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro Call Off Engagement After 3 Years Together

Jul. 25 2023, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro are over!

The former famous flames — who announced their engagement earlier this year— decided to go their separate ways after three years together, it was reported.

Despite still having love and respect for each other, the singers ultimately chose to end their engagement, sources confirmed to a news outlet.

The "Despechá" songstress and the "Baby Hello" singer were first linked in August 2021 — when they were seen leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles together — and went public with their romance one month later on social media.

The exes, both 30, revealed news of their engagement in March with a music video for their song "Beso," which was featured on their joint EP RR. Later that month, Rosalía and Rauw, who even have tattoos for each other, reflected on their relationship and what their partner had taught them.

"Rosi has a more solid music base than I do in the sense that I'm more extroverted in my music, but she's far more disciplined," Rauw said of how his then-fiancée inspired his own work. "But she's a freak-crazy workaholic. Piano lessons, dance lessons, voice lessons; what else can you learn when no one sings like you?"

"At the beginning, I didn't really get it," he confessed, "but after some time, I said, 'OK, let me try to follow her lead and see.' And the difference is huge."

Rosalía then gushed that Rauw was far "more relaxed" than she is, which helped her keep her "balance," elaborating: "Of course my career is super important in my life, but at the same time, in my life, you're my companion, and everything else comes second."

Rosalía nor Rauw have yet to address their reported split, but they both still have their ex featured on their respective Instagram accounts. The ex power couple would often offer glimpses of their life together via social media, between loved-up moments of the two cuddled up to steamy shots of the pair.

People confirmed Rosalía and Rauw split.

