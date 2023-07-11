Roseanne Barr Tries to Crack People's 'Mind Control Programming' With Shocking Comments: 'I Do It For God!!!'

"Have we gone mad, Roseanne, in our world?" Morgan asked her. "When I look at all the fallout to the things that you say or do. I look at the apoplexy that people bring to jokes, to humor, to sarcasm, to irony, and I really despair — the very essence of comedy, for example, is being expunged from human life."

"Well you should despair, Piers," she replied. "And so should anybody who has a brain or any humanity whatsoever or any connection to any other human beings on earth, they should despair too."