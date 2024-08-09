Shawn Mendes' Confession: Singer Reveals Pregnancy Scare With Unidentified Woman in New Song 'Why Why Why'
Shawn Mendes almost had a pregnancy scare with an unidentified woman, he revealed in his new song "Why Why Why," which was released on Friday, August 9.
“I thought I was about to be a father,” he sings in the bridge of the track. “Shook me to the core / I’m still a kid.”
Of course, Mendes' fan had thoughts about the confession. One person wrote, "congratulations to shawn mendes for beating teen pregnancy," while another said, "why’s shawn mendes out here airing his dirty laundry out by saying he thought he was about to be a father oh babyyy we’re a long way from stitches #Shawn."
A third person added, "not shawn mendes with the pregnancy scare!???"
Mendes, 26, has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Camila Cabello for the past five years. They started seeing each other in July 2019 but first split in November 2021.
The two were then spotted making out at Coachella in April 2023 but things didn't work out for the second time.
The former flames were recently spotted together in July at a soccer tournament in Miami, Fla., but it's unclear where they stand, as the "Havana" songstress, 27, posted a cryptic message via social media afterward.
“Going thru it lately ❤️🩹,” the starlet began. "Feels like sometimes there is heartache everywhere I look, within me and around me.”
“And I try my best to show up for my friends, my fans and the people that show up for me,” Cabello’s message continued. “But it’s hard to pour from what feels like an empty cup. If I am a part of your life and I disappear sometimes, that’s probably why. So brb while I get some bandages and warm honey and stitches for this head and heart. You know I’ll be back from my trips to h--- hotter funnier and smarter ;))) field notes: 27 is messy, gilded."
Mendes, whose been linked to his chiropractor Jocelyne Miranda, Sabrina Carpenter and Charlie Travers during his break from Cabello, was caught "liking" the post.
This is Mendes' first album since his 2020 album Wonder. He previously canceled the subsequent tour due to the stress of post-pandemic life.
Since then, Mendes has stayed out of the spotlight and revealed what he was going through behind the scenes.
"Music really can be medicine. 2 years ago I felt like I had absolutely no idea who I was. A year ago I couldn’t step into a studio without falling into complete panic. So to be here right now with 12 beautiful finished songs feels like such a gift. Honestly thank god for my friends and family. Life can be brutal but having a small group of people you deeply trust to walk you through makes it so much better," he shared via Instagram. "I have no idea how I would have made it through the last couple years let alone make an album without you. Scott, Mike, Eddie, Alex, Andrew, Ziggy, Sylvie, Rachel, Brian, Prash, Sarah, Meghan, Connor, tony, Aaliyah, mum, dad, Jocelyne, H.O.M, Matty, MR Vetro. All of my Friends and Family, thank you for loving on me so hard ♥️And to you guys who have been so unbelievably supportive and patient and loving thank you from the bottom of my heart. I really hope you love this album, I do. I really really do."