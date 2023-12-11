Prince Harry Has 'Frozen Himself Out of the Royal Family,' Claims Princess Diana's Former Bodyguard

"He’s frozen himself out of the royal family with his appearance on Oprah Winfrey, his memoir, Spare, – and now his ongoing battle in the High Court to get the U.K. government to reverse its decision to provide him with less police protection when he comes back for visits," Ken Wharfe wrote in an article.

Harry's mom, Diana, tragically passed in a fatal car crash in Paris, as she was chased by cameras, and the incident had a permanent impact on the Duke of Sussex.

"But everyone would do well to remember this is a man deeply haunted by the death of Princess Diana," Wharfe added. "Harry was understandably traumatized following her death and has denounced the paparazzi who pursued her before the crash."