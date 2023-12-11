Prince Harry Has 'Frozen Himself Out of the Royal Family,' Claims Princess Diana's Former Bodyguard
Prince Harry is currently fighting the Home Office to reinstate his security privileges while he's in the U.K., but Princess Diana's former bodyguard urged the Duke of Sussex to compromise with the government.
"He’s frozen himself out of the royal family with his appearance on Oprah Winfrey, his memoir, Spare, – and now his ongoing battle in the High Court to get the U.K. government to reverse its decision to provide him with less police protection when he comes back for visits," Ken Wharfe wrote in an article.
Harry's mom, Diana, tragically passed in a fatal car crash in Paris, as she was chased by cameras, and the incident had a permanent impact on the Duke of Sussex.
"But everyone would do well to remember this is a man deeply haunted by the death of Princess Diana," Wharfe added. "Harry was understandably traumatized following her death and has denounced the paparazzi who pursued her before the crash."
In 2008, a jury at the British inquest, Operation Paget, ruled that the late Princess of Wales lost her life because Henri Paul drove under the influence, but Harry has often alluded to the press playing a role in her accident.
"He has repeatedly used the debate that the pursuing paparazzi in the closing years of his late mother’s life and the fatal crash in Paris in 1997 was the cause of her death," the professional continued.
Despite Harry's concerns, Wharfe thinks the Duke of Sussex should agree to the government's current proposal.
"My advice to him – and his family – is this: accept the offer of limited protection from the U.K. government, to work in collaboration with your own private security whilst in the U.K.," the author said.
"This is the best option available to Harry at the moment," he concluded.
OK! previously reported the Duke of Sussex admitted in a recent witness statement that he fears for Meghan Markle and their kids' safety in England.
"It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The U.K. is my home," Harry said.
"The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S.," the father-of-two stressed.
Harry believes Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet won't be able to spend quality time in his native nation unless they have the necessary personnel.
"That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too," he shared.
