King Charles Plans to Go Rogue for His Upcoming Christmas Speech

It isn't clear what His Majesty will discuss during the holiday oration, but he often focuses on his dedication to climate change awareness. During his COP28 appearance, he discussed the next generation of the world and protecting the earth.

“I pray with all my heart that Cop28 will be another critical turning point towards genuine transformational action at a time when, already, as scientists have been warning for so long, we are seeing alarming tipping points being reached," Charles said.

"Despite all the attention, there is 30 percent more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere now than there was back then, and almost 40 percent more methane," he added. “Some important progress has been made, but it worries me greatly that we remain so dreadfully far off track as the global stocktake report demonstrates so graphically.”