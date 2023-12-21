King Charles Plans to Go Rogue for His Upcoming Christmas Speech
King Charles is preparing to give his second Christmas speech as a monarch, but it has been reported the royal isn't interested in using a crafty team to prepare for his address.
It isn't clear what His Majesty will discuss during the holiday oration, but he often focuses on his dedication to climate change awareness. During his COP28 appearance, he discussed the next generation of the world and protecting the earth.
“I pray with all my heart that Cop28 will be another critical turning point towards genuine transformational action at a time when, already, as scientists have been warning for so long, we are seeing alarming tipping points being reached," Charles said.
"Despite all the attention, there is 30 percent more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere now than there was back then, and almost 40 percent more methane," he added. “Some important progress has been made, but it worries me greatly that we remain so dreadfully far off track as the global stocktake report demonstrates so graphically.”
OK! previously reported Charles was criticized by a royal expert for his lack of statesmanship during his trip to Kenya.
"The wrongdoings of the past are a cause of the greatest sorrow and the deepest regret," Charles said at a state banquet on Tuesday, October 31.
"There were abhorrent and unjustifiable acts of violence committed against Kenyans as they waged... a painful struggle for independence and sovereignty – and for that, there can be no excuse," the leader continued.
Charles' words were in reference to the Mau Mau period in the East African nation, and Tom Bower didn't hesitate to critique Charles' word choice.
“King Charles is not a natural diplomat or politician. I think he does struggle because he knows very well, of course, that terrible things happened during the Mau Mau period, but more Kenyans were murdered by Kenyans, many, many more than by the British," Bower said on GB News.
“It was all vastly exaggerated, the suffering caused by the British because it's the work of left-wing American academics who positively lied about what happened," the royal expert noted.
Charles' commentary occurred as movements within Kenya and other commonwealth nations were demanding reparations.
“Unfortunately, the Foreign Office bowed to this argument that Britain had been terrible during the colonial period," the author shared. “The whole thing has been completely turned on its head. The British have a hugely advantageous reputation still in Kenya to this day, because of the legacy of its imperial past."
Several African countries played a large role in Princess Diana's life and her two kids, Prince William and Prince Harry, but Charles doesn't have the same affinity for the region.
“He liked going to India, but he avoided Africa because just didn't find it culturally that interesting, whereas he was very interested in the culture of India," Bower explained.
