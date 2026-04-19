EXCLUSIVE Sarah Ferguson's New Royal Rivalry Exposed as She Struggles in the Aftermath of Her Fall From Grace: Insider Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson's new feud is reportedly with Queen Camilla as she drowns herself in sorrow through drinking. Aaron Tinney April 19 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson is reportedly embroiled in a rift with Queen Camilla.

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Sources have told us she has stayed with Priscilla Presley while attempting to secure a lucrative publishing deal for a tell-all memoir, amid claims publishers have been reluctant to engage due to ongoing associations with the Epstein scandal. An insider said: "Among those who know Fergie well, there is an increasing belief that she feels profoundly cut off and emotionally wounded by the way her position within the royal fold has unraveled. She sees herself as having been sidelined in a way that she considers deeply unfair, and that perceived rejection has been very hard for her to come to terms with. In quieter, more private moments, particularly when she is off-guard, she has been leaning on alcohol as a form of escape, and it is often in those situations that her frustrations come spilling out more openly and with greater intensity."

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Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson had ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

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They added: "Queen Camilla has increasingly become the person she directs much of that frustration toward. Because they once shared a close and longstanding bond, Fergie struggles to understand what she interprets as a lack of loyalty or support now. That shift in their dynamic has been taken very personally, and it has fueled a sense of betrayal that is only deepening the perception of a rivalry between them, at least from Fergie's point of view, even if much of it is playing out behind closed doors." Another source said the situation has raised concern among those familiar with Ferguson's recent behavior. They added: "There is a growing fear among those around Sarah that a troubling pattern is starting to take hold. What they are seeing is a cycle where feelings of being shut out or overlooked gradually build beneath the surface, rather than being dealt with in a measured or constructive way. Over time, that pressure seems to mount until it comes out more emotionally, sometimes in ways that feel reactive or disproportionate to the immediate situation. People close to her do not view this as a sustainable or healthy way of coping, and there is concern about where it could lead if it continues."

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Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson spoke about her struggles with alcohol.

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One insider said: "What she is finding especially hard to deal with is the relentless sense of being on the outside looking in. Every new headline, every wave of commentary online seems to reinforce the idea that she is no longer part of that inner royal world, and that constant reminder has been emotionally draining for her. There is a feeling among those close to her that she is still trying to process what this shift really means – not just in practical terms, but in terms of her identity and where she fits moving forward." They added: "From her point of view, there is a lingering sense of unfinished business. She believed the depth of her history with the family, and the personal bonds she had built over decades, would carry more weight in moments like this – particularly with Queen Camilla, who she once regarded as a trusted confidante. The lack of that expected support has been taken very personally, almost as a form of rejection, and it continues to drive a great deal of the frustration and hurt she is expressing. From where Sarah stands, there is a strong feeling that things have been left unresolved with Camilla, and that she has never been given the opportunity to properly address what has happened or reach any sense of closure. She had always assumed that the depth of her relationships within the family – built over many years – would carry more significance in a moment like this, especially with someone like Camilla, who she once saw as a close and dependable ally."

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Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson has been hiding out amid the scandal.