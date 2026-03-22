Royal Family Want to 'Block' Sarah Ferguson and Ex-Prince Andrew From Unleashing Memoirs

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Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson will reportedly write a new tell-all memoir.

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Against that turbulent backdrop, royal insiders say Ferguson has been quietly exploring a lucrative publishing deal that would allow her to tell her side of years of scandals and internal royal tensions. The prospect of such a book has alarmed senior figures within the royal institution, who fear a memoir could deepen an already volatile period for the monarchy. A source close to the situation said: "Sarah believes she has spent years being blamed for situations that were far bigger than her. She thinks the public has only ever heard one version of events and that a memoir would finally allow her to correct the record. She is convinced a book could be her route back into public favor. From her perspective it is about redemption as much as it is about money." Another source familiar with discussions around the potential deal said Ferguson believes she holds information about the inner workings of the monarchy that would attract enormous public interest.

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Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson is reportedly quietly exploring a lucrative publishing deal.

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The source said: "She has been telling people she knows exactly where the pressure points are inside the royal family and that she could reveal details that have never been publicly discussed. She feels that if the institution has chosen to distance itself from her, then she no longer has any reason to protect it." The possibility of such revelations has prompted what one royal source described as a rapid escalation in legal preparedness within palace circles. A source said: "There is real anxiety about what Sarah might choose to reveal. The mood in royal circles is that they cannot allow a situation where another damaging narrative about the monarchy spirals out of control. Lawyers are already examining every possible option. If a manuscript contains material that could harm the institution or breach private agreements, legal intervention is being considered."

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Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson has been linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

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Another royal source said senior figures see the issue as a test of how far the monarchy is willing to go to defend itself. They added: "This is being treated as a potential crisis. There is a belief that if the book crosses certain lines, the palace would seriously consider trying to block publication through the courts. It would be an extraordinary step, but the feeling is that extraordinary circumstances call for extraordinary measures." The situation has unfolded during a particularly turbulent period for the royal family. Andrew's legal troubles have already forced the monarchy into crisis management mode, with officials scrambling to respond after his arrest reportedly caught palace aides off guard. A source said: "The last thing the King and Prince William want right now is another uncontrollable story dominating headlines. They believe the monarchy is already under enough pressure. Their priority is protecting the institution. From their perspective, they cannot allow another situation where the royal family becomes the subject of damaging revelations without any warning."

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew's legal troubles have already forced the monarchy into crisis management mode, a source said.