Royal Family Want to 'Block' Sarah Ferguson and Ex-Prince Andrew From Unleashing Memoirs
March 22 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson is said to be preparing a dramatic return to the public stage with a tell-all memoir – a move source tell OK! has triggered unprecedented legal planning within the royal household as King Charles and Prince William consider ways to prevent the publication of explosive claims about the monarchy.
Ferguson, 66, the former Duchess of York, has spent recent months largely outside the United Kingdom amid mounting controversy surrounding her former husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, who is currently under investigation on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Andrew has not been charged with any crime and denies wrongdoing.
Against that turbulent backdrop, royal insiders say Ferguson has been quietly exploring a lucrative publishing deal that would allow her to tell her side of years of scandals and internal royal tensions.
The prospect of such a book has alarmed senior figures within the royal institution, who fear a memoir could deepen an already volatile period for the monarchy.
A source close to the situation said: "Sarah believes she has spent years being blamed for situations that were far bigger than her. She thinks the public has only ever heard one version of events and that a memoir would finally allow her to correct the record. She is convinced a book could be her route back into public favor. From her perspective it is about redemption as much as it is about money."
Another source familiar with discussions around the potential deal said Ferguson believes she holds information about the inner workings of the monarchy that would attract enormous public interest.
The source said: "She has been telling people she knows exactly where the pressure points are inside the royal family and that she could reveal details that have never been publicly discussed. She feels that if the institution has chosen to distance itself from her, then she no longer has any reason to protect it."
The possibility of such revelations has prompted what one royal source described as a rapid escalation in legal preparedness within palace circles.
A source said: "There is real anxiety about what Sarah might choose to reveal. The mood in royal circles is that they cannot allow a situation where another damaging narrative about the monarchy spirals out of control. Lawyers are already examining every possible option. If a manuscript contains material that could harm the institution or breach private agreements, legal intervention is being considered."
- Money-Hungry Sarah Ferguson Slapped With Brutal Warning for 2026 Over Plans to 'Go Rogue' for Huge Payout
- Sarah Ferguson Using Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as Playbook for Her Three-Pronged' Plan to Go 'Totally Rogue' on Royal Family
- Sarah Ferguson Writing Memoir to Expose Ex Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's 'Dirty Secrets' as She's 'Worried Sick About Money' After Losing Titles
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Another royal source said senior figures see the issue as a test of how far the monarchy is willing to go to defend itself.
They added: "This is being treated as a potential crisis. There is a belief that if the book crosses certain lines, the palace would seriously consider trying to block publication through the courts. It would be an extraordinary step, but the feeling is that extraordinary circumstances call for extraordinary measures."
The situation has unfolded during a particularly turbulent period for the royal family.
Andrew's legal troubles have already forced the monarchy into crisis management mode, with officials scrambling to respond after his arrest reportedly caught palace aides off guard.
A source said: "The last thing the King and Prince William want right now is another uncontrollable story dominating headlines. They believe the monarchy is already under enough pressure. Their priority is protecting the institution. From their perspective, they cannot allow another situation where the royal family becomes the subject of damaging revelations without any warning."
Despite tensions between Ferguson and the royal establishment, insiders say there is little expectation the palace would intervene on Andrew's behalf if he were criticized in any memoir.
One source said: "When it comes to Andrew, the royal family's attitude has shifted dramatically. If Sarah chooses to write about him, they are unlikely to step in unless it directly affects the monarchy itself. The feeling is that Andrew must deal with the consequences of his own situation. On that front, Sarah would largely be left to say whatever she wants."