Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Desperate to Cling to Anything Royal' After Failing to Rebrand in the U.S.

"They are getting desperate, ever more desperate. I think Meghan thought that when they went back to the United States that she and Harry would be very popular," psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman told GB News.

The Sussexes left the royal fold in 2020, but the pair continues to use their Duke and Duchess of Sussex ranking instead of taking on the Mountbatten-Windsor last names.

"They made all these plans about charities and so on," Lieberman explained. "And she thought that they'd be able to do this just by carrying over the royal titles that they have and the history that they have and not doing any work as royals."