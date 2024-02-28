Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Desperate to Cling to Anything Royal' After Failing to Rebrand in the U.S.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry relaunched their website to include their royal titles, and many experts believe the couple is utilizing their proximity to The Crown as they promote their Archewell brand in the U.S.
"They are getting desperate, ever more desperate. I think Meghan thought that when they went back to the United States that she and Harry would be very popular," psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman told GB News.
The Sussexes left the royal fold in 2020, but the pair continues to use their Duke and Duchess of Sussex ranking instead of taking on the Mountbatten-Windsor last names.
"They made all these plans about charities and so on," Lieberman explained. "And she thought that they'd be able to do this just by carrying over the royal titles that they have and the history that they have and not doing any work as royals."
In 2023, Meghan and Harry were branded as "grifters'' and called a "Hollywood flop" by The Wall Street Journal.
"They are finding that in fact their popularity has gone down tremendously, so she's desperate now to cling to anything royal," the expert explained. "Her daily plan and goal is she wants to be on the face on everything every day. And Harry is sort of an appendage."
"You know what's interesting, I'm sure you've noticed this, how she's always pawing him and he doesn't do that to her. It's like she needs him, and that's sort of symbolic," she added. "She needs the royalty."
OK! previously reported royal commentator Ingrid Seward speculated that the late Queen Elizabeth would be disappointed in the couple's behavior.
"The late Queen was fond of Harry and Meghan. She saw their potential as a couple working for the Commonwealth – her Commonwealth. It was her father's legacy," Seward told an outlet. "Then it became hers."
"The Queen saw Meghan's mixed-race heritage, her youth and style combined with intelligence, as a major plus for the monarchy," Seward explained. "Imagine her distress when everything she had hoped for from Harry and Meghan failed to materialize."
"In 2020 instead of being supportive of the monarchy they wanted to leave," she added. "That is when the steely will of the Queen came into play."
Meghan and Harry initially wanted to work for Elizabeth part-time and live in a British territory, but Her Majesty didn't say yes to the request.
"With the support of her aged husband, she made it clear it was not possible to do what they wanted — be half in and half out of the monarchy. She told them they could not trade on their royal connections for financial gain," the commentator stated. ''She subsequently forbade them from using the website name sussexroyal.com and their HRHs."
"She would have been hurt and angry at the latest developments," she continued.
Although the partners were stripped of their HRH status in 2020, they found a way to utilize their ties to the monarchy to help their careers.
"They have loopholed her command by using the slightly different name sussex.com with a link to Sussex Royal," Seward shared. "How tragic it should have come to the half-truths they now appear to depend on to get their own way. They could have had it all and for a brief time they did."