Savannah Chrisley 'Broke Down' in Tears Night Before Imprisoned Parents Todd and Julie's Oral Arguments Hearing

"I think I broke down one other time like this since mom and dad left 15 months ago, and it was so tough for me," Savannah continued of how she's handled her mental health since her parents were locked up for committing fraud and tax evasion. "There was just some PTSD and some triggers that occurred that really just sent me into a tailspin and I just broke down. I was sitting on the bathroom floor, hysterically in tears with [friend] Aaron, with [hairstylist] Tyler and with [boyfriend] Robert [Shiver]."

"But, I needed it," she noted. "I know my body needed it and I have to get better at listening to my body and what my body needs because it's okay to break down. It's okay to cry. It's okay to feel all the emotions but for so long, I have tried to convince myself like I'm stronger than my emotions. I'm stronger than what I've been through."